By Joe Babendreier

The Bible tells us that there are millions upon millions of angels, and that some are faithful to God while others have rebelled.

A text in the Book of Revelation implies that the Archangel Michael was appointed by God to act as the leader of the good angels: “A war broke out in heaven, when Michael with his angels attacked the dragon. The dragon fought back with his angels, but they were defeated and driven out of heaven. The great dragon, the primeval serpent, known as the devil or Satan, who had led all the world astray, was hurled down to the earth and his angels were hurled down with him.”

Most of us have never seen an angel and my experience is the same as most. But I have met people who have been lifted up into heaven and I have met those who have seen demons appear. In addition, I have seen several people that I am sure were possessed. On the brighter side, I have seen several incidents where I can explain what happened only by recognising the presence and the watchful care of guardian angels.

If you are not familiar with the phrase “guardian angel”, it comes from the ancient Jewish belief that God assigns every child an angel at the time of birth. The angel accompanies that person throughout life.

This is why some Christians told Rhoda (the servant girl in chapter twelve of the Acts of the Apostles): “It must be his angel.” She was trying to convince them that Saint Peter had been freed from prison and was standing at the door. I don’t know why they jumped to the conclusion that it was St Peter’s guardian angel, but they did. In any case, the incident reminds us of another phrase in the Bible: “I will send my angel before you.”

Jesus reminded us of the existence of guardian angels when he told us how evil it is to lead children into sin: “Anyone who is the downfall of one of these little ones who have faith in me would be better drowned in the depths of the sea with a great millstone round his neck. See that you never despise any of these little ones, for I tell you that their angels in heaven stand in the presence of my Father in heaven.”