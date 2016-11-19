By GAVIN BENNETT

ANY NATIONAL ENDEAVOUR must start with an objective. Decide it. Define it. Agree it. Then do positive things that will make it happen – and stop doing things that are negative to its aims. These principles are simple and certain.

They do not guarantee an instant idyll, but if they are followed the objective will be progressively and increasingly achieved; if they are ignored or subverted, policy efforts will not only fail – they could be counter-productive. In motoring, the universally desired objective is clear: effective, cost-efficient, and safe road transport.

Does anybody not want those three conditions? Is there any essential attribute not covered by those three? Is there any one of them we could leave out? It follows that all policies and all the systems they use in “doing” should be designed for and measured against those three requirements. All of them, at all times, in every respect and circumstance.

Pick any law or process or system or tactic, whether long-standing or recently introduced, and test it. “Effective” road transport means it has the functional capacity to time-efficiently move all the people and all the goods that need to move by road from one place to another – at acceptable levels of cost and danger.

PRIMARY PURPOSE

“Cost-efficient” road transport means viable and not wasteful – as affordable as possible without compromising effectiveness or safety. Safe road transport can never mean “without any danger” – the rapid interactive movement of hundreds of millions of tonnes of machinery, people and goods is inherently risky.

Safe means minimising the number, severity and consequences of accidents. It also has an environmental dimension.

You will quickly find it necessary to separate the theoretical potential or intent of any measure from its real-life performance and outcomes, which can be (and all too often are) undermined by poor, misdirected, corrupt, or non-implementation.

Without abandoning any of the three cardinals – effective, cost-efficient, safe – you will also need to “balance” them. The logic here (it may seem harsh but it is real) is that the primary “purpose” of road transport is the effective movement of people and goods in a time-efficient manner.

Cost and safety are extremely important considerations but they are secondary to the core purpose, and policy’s challenge is to achieve these refinements to the greatest extent possible without undermining the effective and time-efficient movement of people and goods.

The priority is not to make motoring as cheap or as safe as possible. If that was the over-riding objective, the surest way would be to stop road transport altogether.