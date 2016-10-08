By ALLAUDIN QURESHI

The climax of the “Nine Nights” festival, which is celebrated to honour the Mother Goddess will take place tonight.

The culmination of the festival which is known as Navratri, will pave way for Dushera to be marked tomorrow.

In Kenya, faithful have observed this festivity since the beginning of the month with dusk to dawn prayers and hymns glorifying the various attributes of the Goddess.

Dancing traditional Garba and Dandia Raas is a special feature of the celebration as it sets the right festive mood. The sticks held by the dancers represent the sword of Goddess Durga and the demonstration of mock fights between the Goddess and the demon Mahishasura. Men and women in traditional attire normally dance in circles to the tune of traditional music.

Dushera or Vijayadashmi is marked to represent the victory of good over evil.

The highlight of Dushera is the performance of Ramlila (a short version from the epic Ramayana), symbolising the victory of virtuous Lord Ram over the evil designs of the demon King Ravana. An effigy of Ravana will be set on fire amid firework displays. If you are in Nairobi visit the SSD Temple Grounds in Lower Kabete to witness and have fun. Live broadcast will be aired by East FM.

Having marked the victory of good over evil faithful commence preparations for Diwali, the Festival of Lights and our show goers get ready to welcome Taal Yatra at the Oshwal Centre Auditorium on October 15 in the evening. This creative showing is presented by Navrang Fine Arts Foundation. The classical music fusion features Pandit Suresh Talwalkar the grand master of Tabla percussion and his highly acclaimed dancers. If you have not booked your seats for this prestigious showing, you can visit Shah Chemists Sarit Centre or call Navrang on 0738251989.

On the same evening of October 15, students of Madam Gita Umesh’s Nritalaya Dance Academy will showcase Hey Govinda a colourful dance ballet at the Oshwal Junior High stage First Avenue Parklands.