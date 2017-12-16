By ALLAUDIN QURESHI

To mark the holy month of the Birth of Prophet of Islam, Mohammed (Peace be upon him), the Volunteer Sunni Muslim Group gave Kenyans a great opportunity to see and hear a world renowned and revered Islamic scholar from Pakistan.

Allama Saqib Raza Mustafai, a prominent speaker, has been in our midst since last weekend providing the faithful in Mombasa and Nairobi with a soul awakening experience.

The distinguished visitor’s lectures at various venues at the coast and our capital city were educative, inspirational and religiously enlightening.

Allama Mustafai has devoted his life to spread the cause of Islamic values and Sherat-e-Mohammedi (Mohammedan law) not only in his home country but also the world over with a view to nourish peace and understanding.

He is the founder of the organisation Idrat ul Mustafa, which is devoted to fostering contemporary and Islamic values together with the loveable attributes of the chosen one of the one and only.

Mustafai has recorded numerous videos of his lectures on religious and relevant social and cultural subjects and these are viewed by millions of his admirers around the world.

He is undoubtedly the most loved and admired Islamic scholar and lecturer and has a unique style of expressing his admiration of the attributes of the Holy Prophet and subtleties of his message. His listeners accept him as an inspiration to follow the path of righteousness.

The revered lecturer’s visit to Kenya is yet another praiseworthy presentation by Volunteer Sunni Muslim Group. Kenyan faithful still cherish its last year’s Aashiqan-e-Rasool featuring the unforgettable Naat Khawan Owais Raza Qadri.