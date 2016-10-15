By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

Treating your skin at home can sometimes provide the useful solutions for minor issues. These home treatments are simple and cost efficient.

Removing comedones:

Comedones or blackheads appear around the nose and cheeks. They are caused when sebum oxidises and forms a black pigment on the skin surface. It is easy to remove them at home by using a metal comedone remover, cotton wool and surgical spirit.

It may help to first steam your face briefly to dilate the pores, after which the metal instrument is moved around the pores until the blackheads pop out. Once the pores are clear, dab the area with spirit. Alternatively, you may use pore strips.

These elastic tapes contain special glue which adheres to the blackheads. After a few minutes, the pore strip is removed along with the blackheads.

Pimple squeezing:

It is very important to squeeze pimples correctly to avoid post-pimple scarring. The key is ensuring that you do not cause any bleeding when squeezing out the pus. Once a pimple bleeds, it results in spots and scars. First steam your face for 5 minutes. Using a cotton pad soaked in spirit, gently press the pimple until the oil pops out. Do it as gently as possible.

Managing oily skin:

One of the main challenges of oily skin is shiny skin caused by oil secretion. Skin that shines within 30 minutes of cleansing or washing is classified as oily. Many women use talcum powder all day to control the shine.

It has, however been documented that talcum powder causes dehydration and premature aging.