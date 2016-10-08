By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

The change of weather can be very stressful on your skin. Some people are fortunate to never experience any adverse changes, whereas others experience drastic effects.

One of the functions of the skin is to regulate the body temperature. When it is hot, the body reacts by sweating in a bid to cool down.

Sweat contains salts and other waste matter, and when these react with the bacteria and grime found on the skin, a rash may easily develop. To prevent this, alway keep skin as clean during hot weather.

Fungal infections occur more often when it is hot because of a conducive environment. To minimise this problem, it helps to wear loose clothing. Natural fibre clothing is ideal because it allows the sweat to dissipate easily.

If you tend to develop unexplained rashes when it is hot, it could be due to fungal overgrowth on the skin. Visit a lab for a skin scrap to check for this. If the result is positive, use anti-fungal cream.

Heat rash affects many people when it is warm. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to this problem. Wear non-synthetic clothing.

Hot weather also affects the skin by causing burning and redness. So, always apply sunscreen when outdoors.

Avoid the use of skin lighteners when it is hot. The chemicals react with heat which can lead to uneven pigmentation on the skins surface. Skin reddening can be minimised by frequent spritzing with cool water.

Heat, dust and sweat accumulate on the skin leading to various problems such as skin blockages and pimples. Keep your skin clean whenever you are on the go by using moist towelettes or wipes to remove grime.