By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

Staying fresh and comfortable in the current heat is a priority for most people. There are products and gimmicks that have proven to be extremely useful for this purpose, especially when you are on the go. Some of them include:

1. Cornstarch powder

Use this in place of the controversial talcum powder to dust armpits and areas prone to friction and moisture. Cornstarch is a natural absorbent powder that works for hours to keep the skin dry and comfortable.

2. Vanishing cream

Any moisturiser with a vanishing cream base will keep your skin fresh and perspiration free for longer. It works by absorbing oil and sweat when first applied. It also imparts a matte velvety finish to the skin. Take care while using as some vanishing creams tend to leave white streaks on the face.

3. Cotton handkerchiefs

These provide the ideal skin mopping method. Ensure that you use pure cotton to achieve maximum absorption and to avoid irritating the skin. You may use good quality facial tissues to wipe away sweat droplets.

4. Mist spray

When you feel completely hot and bothered, freshen up by using a fine mist spray of cool water combined with a dash of toner. The slight alcohol content of the toner will lower the body temperature.

5. Foot bath