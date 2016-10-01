By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

Cooked fruit usually makes for a great tasting dessert. One of the best fruits to use for baking is apple.

The soft inside texture contrasts beautifully with the pastry. The addition of spices such as cinnamon and cloves adds a unique taste to the baked pastry.

Ingredients:

Serves 6

Preparation time: 11/2 hours.

2 cups flour

1/4-cup castor sugar

1 cup cold butter, cut into small pieces

2 egg yolks, beaten

For the filling:

5 apples, sliced

3/4-cup castor sugar

1/2-tsp ground cinnamon

1/4-tsp ground cloves

1 tablespoon orange marmalade

2 tbsp butter

4 tbsp icing sugar

1/2 cup butter

Glace cherries to garnish

Method:

1.Grease the baking tray. In a mixing bowl, place the flour, sugar and cold butter and rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg and mix with a fork until it forms a dough. Add cold water to soften. Place on a floured surface and form into a ball.

2. Divide the dough into two portions and roll them into sizes enough to fit the baking tray.Place both slices onto separate trays and place in the refrigerator.

3. To make the filling: In a saucepan, add the apple slices, sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Add 3 tablespoons of water and cover. Allow to steam over low heat while stirring occasionally until the apple softens. Remove from heat and pour any juice. Mix in the marmalade and butter until smooth. Prepare icing cream by mixing the icing sugar and butter until white.

4. Preheat oven to 200oC or gas mark 6. Remove the pastry from the fridge and place one slice onto the baking tin. Pour the apple mixture onto the pastry and then cover it with the other slice of pastry. Seal the edges with some milk and a fork. Pierce a few holes on the pastry to allow steam to escape. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before cutting into squares. Decorate with icing cream and green cherries before serving.

COOKING TIPS: