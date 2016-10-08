By Joe Babendreier

Some say Christians are enemies of the world because we believe people will be happy only by leaving this world and entering into God’s kingdom. Voltaire, one of the most cynical atheists of modern times, spent his life mocking faith in Christ.

Despite his cynicism he was smart enough to say, “I want my attorney, my tailor, my servants and especially my wife to believe in God. I think I shall then be robbed and cheated less often.”

Some of the rich and powerful look upon faith as a convenient tool for organising society. While they seem to support belief in God, they are atheists, and they fear true faith. They appear to favour religion, but only a religion that remains private, in other words, one they can keep on leash.

They push democracy only if they are sure the majority will agree with what they want. Otherwise, they fear democracy. The last thing they want are people whose faith influences the way society ought to be organised. Their main tactic is to label believers as fanatics, extremists, fundamentalists and enemies of progress.

This is why Jesus told his disciples: “I am sending you out as sheep among wolves. Be as cunning as serpents and yet as harmless as doves.” What makes us “harmless”? The only “weapon” a Christian has is truth. A Christian who uses force to impose faith has betrayed the Gospel. Using violence is totally against God’s will. But that does not mean we should be timid. This is where we need to be “cunning”. We need to distinguish between those we can trust and those we cannot trust.

The current push for “transgender rights” might seem remote to the average African citizen today. Some call it the “tip of the iceberg”. It has nothing to do with tips. This is just more “iceberg” from deep under pushing its way to the surface. It will be forced on us the same way all the other items of the “secular agenda” have been forced on us.

How can Christians rebel against this agenda? Don’t be afraid to rebel. Don’t be afraid to speak and tell the world what you want. Above all, ignore all the idle labels designed to make Christians look like fanatics.