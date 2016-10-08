Best business ideas are those that solve problems

By ANGELA OKETCH

Q: Who is Hellen Njoroge?

I am the founder and director of Tenders Kenya. I am a wife and a mother to a wonderful daughter.

What does your company do?

Tenders Kenya is an online platform that provides information on procurement opportunities in Kenya.

What does your job entail?

I am in charge of overseeing the strategic growth, profitability and development of the business.

What inspired you to start your company?

In 2013, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that 30 per cent of all government contracts be reserved for women, youth and persons with disability. However, information on procurement opportunities is mostly found in newspapers. Buying newspapers on a daily basis is costly and you take a lot of time to go through the papers, just to see the tenders. That’s when I thought of creating an online platform where entrepreneurs could get information on procurement opportunities.

What is your ideal day like?

What I do every day has to be aligned and push me closer to my professional goals. I am a bit strict with my performance at work and I always evaluate what I have done at the end of every day. Some of the questions I ask myself are, “what have you done today to earn some money?”

How did you feel when you were nominated for Top 40 under 40?

I felt very honoured and humbled to be recognised by the Business Daily for my role in providing information on procurement opportunities. This goes to show the value of what we do and that’s really what makes me happy.

What did you study?

I did my undergraduate degree in Economics at Moi University and I am pursuing my masters in Population Studies from the University of Nairobi.

What drives you?

Poverty has to be it. Nothing really gets me going like thinking of how terrible it would be to be poor.

If you were to mentor women, what would you tell them?

I think the best business ideas are geared towards solving a problem. If you have a business idea, ask yourself, “what problem am I trying to solve?” “What will be the impact of my business?”

What do you enjoy the most with your work?

The fact that I learn something new every day. Tenders Kenya is a technology based platform and thus I always have to consult and solve website design, hosting and IT issues.

Tell us about your family?

I am married to a very kind and supportive husband. Together we have a one-year-old beautiful daughter. My family means the world to me and they always come first.

How do you unwind?

I’ll most probably engage in retail therapy as well as meeting up with my girlfriends. I also love taking care of myself, I’ll treat myself to a manicure and pedicure and spa sessions occasionally. I celebrate life and achievements with my family and friends.

What’s your favourite meal?

I love chapati and lentils.

Highlight some of your successes

I consider being appointed executive officer of FEWA and founding Tenders Kenya at the young age of 25 quite successful.

Through my work, I have been featured and recognised by the Business Daily as one of the Top 40 under 40 women in Kenya in 2015.

What do you like doing?

Reading motivational books. I am currently reading How to be a Rainmaker by Jeffrey J Fox and The Confidence Effect by Grace Killelea.

Who is your role model?

Hillary Clinton. Can you imagine if she makes it to POTUS? What then will be women’s excuse? The final glass ceiling will have been shattered. To me she signifies high achievement and strength.

What mantra do you live by?

There are no mistakes in life, only lessons.

What advice would you give to women looking to start a company?

Believe in yourself. As women we are usually very reliant on support systems, but what if you never get the support you are looking for? That doesn’t mean you can’t do it. You only need to commit your plans to God.

What car are you?

A luxurious 4WD, I would like to be able to manoeuvre all terrains.

What are your future plans?