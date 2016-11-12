On Wednesday morning, many of us woke up to the news that Donald Trump was headed for sure victory and the White House. When it was finally announced, the shock intensified a flurry of internet activity, crashing money markets and riots across the US. I had followed this US election just as close as the one with Barack Obama because of the powerful message a Hillary win portended. Particularly for women and girls. Sadly, it was not to be.

The shocking result had even the political journalists on CNN admitting the media had got it wrong as had the pollsters. Since then, many have scratched their heads trying to understand just what happened. There will be more head scratching for years.

On that Wednesday, it was all over. Or was it? Then Hillary Clinton came forward to give her concession speech. And that, for me, was the saving grace of this election. That carefully crafted speech, must have been pored over countless times by her advisors and close family. Why? Because the world was watching.

Also, because her defeat was not just a singular one. It would be felt keenly by millions in the US and across the world. As the woman who had attempted to head the “Free World” as they like to refer to themselves, she would still need to show leadership, even in the midst of her own overwhelming pain. She would need to go deep within to find the inspiration that her followers could hold on to in the dark days ahead.

COMMITTED TO A VISION

The woman who came forth that day, was beaten but not cowed. She still had some fight left and she would use it to convey her final message as the first female presidential contender who dared. In so doing, she left us with some great lessons on good leadership. She taught us that a good leader must understand the moment. Especially when it doesn’t favour her. Despite the countless mistakes she made that might have cost her the presidency, she rose to the occasion in her hour of darkness.

She taught us that a good leader is committed to their vision. Even when others are not ready for it. In the face of crashing defeat, she remained strong in her convictions and steadfast in the belief that fighting for what she considered right was worth it despite the result.

She showed that a good leader takes responsibility. She apologised to her supporters for their shared loss, and empathised with them on their disappointment.

She taught us that a good leader points to the future, even if they will not take you there. Martin Luther King Jr captured it best when he said, “And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!” On her part, Hillary Clinton said, “We must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.” At the very end of her speech, she acknowledged that while she had not succeeded in shattering the glass ceiling, the world was closer to that day. “And to all of the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.”

She also taught us that today more than ever, a good leader is vulnerable and open. It probably takes years to heal from a blow like the one she faced. She admitted it saying, “This is painful, and it will be for a long time.”

Finally, she taught us, that good leadership is not about the leader alone. It is inclusive, it is about getting everyone over the finish line, it is bigger than any individual. She said, “Our campaign was never about one person, or even one election. It was about the country we love and building an America that is hopeful, inclusive, and big-hearted.”