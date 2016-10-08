By CAROLE MANDI

If there’s one thing the rapid increase in betting sites shows us, it is that we love a quick, easy buck. Who wants to wait ten years to make a million when they can do so with one easy move from the comfort of their phone?

The fact though is that the vast majority of people will earn their money, not win it in a lottery game.

Sadly, all those betting promos serve to convince us that we will be the next winner, and we take our eyes off what we need to do now to secure our future. Yet aren’t we like that in most of life? We want quick fixes to situations that took years to generate but sadly for us, nature doesn’t yield that way. She still goes her sure, slow, blithe way. She still waits for the seasons to roll around, and a day still goes by one second at a time.

When I was younger, the future seemed to be forever years away. However, I soon found that if I kept myself engaged, the future eventually arrived. And that’s our premise today, the future we plan for and the one we don’t plan for, eventually comes. If we are not planners, that should make some of us scared. Very scared. Because our present actions and behaviour are a key indicator of what our future will look like. The time to work on the next ten years is now.

MAGIC TRICK

Consider this: The time to train your teenager to become responsible, hard-working and able to delay gratification is not when they are teens. You will find that that ship has already sailed. A parent should start teaching how to delay gratification when their child is four, and the 14 year-old will be taken care of.

The time to work on your career is not when you are middle-aged complaining about shrinking prospects but when you are a fresh faced intern earning close to nothing. Put in the long hours then, network like crazy and take extra courses. Ten years later when the opportunity of a lifetime presents itself, you will be ready.

The time to work on your relationship is not when you are in the middle of crisis, but years before when you were on honeymoon. That’s when you begin to put in place structures for a healthy, loving union. Don’t wait for that unpleasant diagnosis to begin working on your health because our parents were right: prevention is better than cure. It is also much cheaper.

Planning for the future begins with understanding where we are, determining where we want to be, and then taking one step today toward it. Say for instance, we are heavily in debt. The future we envision is one where we are debt free and have enough cash to meet our needs. It may seem like a mammoth task but if we eat the elephant bit by bit, live within our means, pay off our debt - it may take a painfully long time but eventually the future arrives.

The magic trick is to take daily action and give time, time. Don’t peg your future on wishful thinking and sitting on a couch watching other people live grand, happy lives on television. Wishful thinking doesn’t give you the body, health, career or love you desire. We have to get onto our feet and work for it. Everyday. Every month. Every year.