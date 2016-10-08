By CHRIS HART

Teens who get into drinking and drugs are every parent’s worst nightmare. So, naturally, families and schools try very hard to prevent children experimenting with them. But most approaches fail spectacularly. Why’s that?

Because teens are rebellious! Tell a teenager not to do something, and instantly that seems like the best idea in the world. Even if they’d never thought of it before. Programmes that depend on scare tactics are especially ineffective. So does anything work? Fortunately yes. Approaches that specifically focus on teen psychology work very well indeed.

A good example’s healthy eating. Have you tried persuading your teens to eat healthy food by giving them nutritional information? Doesn’t work.

They just want more junk. But present healthy eating as an act of rebellion against a manipulative junk food industry, and teens instantly start choosing more vegetables, and drinking water rather than sodas.

Bombarding every child with scary information about substance abuse is just as ineffective. Because for example, messages warning kids against peer pressure actually end up sounding to them like “Using drugs make you look cool”.

SUCCESSFUL PROGRAMMES

Instead, successful drinking and drugs programmes focus on identifying and targeting the children at highest risk. And leaving the rest alone.

So how do you identify which kids are at risk? It’s not what you might expect. Because even the kids who are successful academically and behave well in class can be vulnerable. Instead, teachers and parents should watch for four specific traits: sensation seeking, impulsiveness, hopelessness, and sensitivity to anxiety. Truancy’s also a risk factor, as is having a parent who misuses alcohol.

So good alcohol and drug prevention programmes start by training teachers to identify and deal with those problems. This training also increases the teacher’s empathy towards the high-risk children. Which in turn further reduces the chance they’ll turn towards drinking and drugs.

One highly successful programme also screens young teens for those high risk traits, and then, some months later, offers all the kids a workshop that’s described as “helping them to channel their personality toward success”. Almost all the students sign up, and although the selection for the limited number of places looks random, actually only the kids with risky traits get invited to attend.

They’re not told that, of course, because labelling kids as “high risk” just sets up a self-fulfilling prophecy. Any child who specifically enquires is told the truth, but most don’t ask. They all say they find the workshops useful, and are followed up for two years.

The workshops encourage the children to use cognitive-behavioural techniques to address their behavioural problems, for example anxiety, depression, thrill seeking, aggression, and risky behaviours such as theft, vandalism and bullying, drug and alcohol abuse. Their drinking and drug use is dramatically reduced, as is reckless behaviour, depression, panic attacks, shoplifting and truancy.