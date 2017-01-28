By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

The current hot season calls for refreshment that not only helps to nourish the body, but to also keep your temperature down.

Mint is the ideal flavour for that because it works within your body to spread a cool blast all over.

Make this amazing cold shake any time you wish to cool down in the heat.

Serves 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes.

INGREDIENTS:

1 litre vanilla ice-cream

1 litre cold milk

2 tbsps sugar (optional)

1 tbsp peppermint oil flavour

4 drops mint green food colouring

Mint leaves to garnish

METHOD:

1. Place 3/4 of the vanilla ice-cream, sugar, peppermint oil, colour and cold milk into a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Pour the creamy milkshake into serving glasses.

3. Use the remaining ice-cream to make swirls as follows: Add a drop of colour and flavour to the ice-cream and place into a cake decorator or plastic paper tubing.

4. Pour the ice-cream in a swirl shape into the milkshake glass. Place in refrigerator for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with mint leaves and serve immediately.

COOKING TIPS:

• Create a decorative dessert glass by dipping the rim into green food colour and then coating it with sugar granules.

• Add chocolate shavings to the mint milkshake to add a special touch to it.