By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

Chocolate sauce provides a rich topping for ice-cream, warm chocolate cakes, fruit cakes and pancakes.

Any chocolatey dessert can be garnished with a drizzle of this rich velvety sauce.

Ingredients:

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Makes 600 ml

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1/2-cup golden syrup

3/4-cup cocoa powder

50 grams dark chocolate, chopped

1/2- tsp vanilla essence

Method:

1. In a saucepan, combine the water, sugar, cocoa and golden syrup to a smooth paste.

2. Over low heat, warm the mixture stirring frequently until it starts to bubble.Add the dark chocolate and vanilla. Continue heating and stirring until it melts in.

3. Remove from heat and allow it to stand for at least 2 hrs before serving. Pour over the dessert of your choice.

Cooking tips;

• Once prepared, the chocolate sauce can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. Warm it for few minutes before serving.