Close ties with friends, family can help women beat cancer

A study of women with invasive breast cancer has shown that socially integrated ones – those with the most social ties, such as spouses, community ties, friendships and family members – have significantly lower breast cancer death rates and disease recurrence than those who are socially isolated, Kaiser Permanente, the American healthcare provider and health plan that carried out the research, said in a press release on December 11.

The study, “Postdiagnosis social networks and breast cancer mortality in the After Breast Cancer Pooling Project”, included 9,267 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer of stages one to four.

Researchers examined how a range of lifestyle factors – including exercise, diet, weight management and social factors – affected breast cancer survivorship. Within two years of a breast cancer diagnosis, the women answered surveys about their personal relationships and social networks, including spouses or partners; religious, community and friendship ties; and the number of first-degree, living relatives. They were followed for up to 20 years.

The women were characterised as socially isolated (few ties), moderately integrated, or socially integrated (many ties). Compared to socially integrated women, the study found, socially isolated women were 43 per cent more likely to have a recurrence of breast cancer, 64 per cent more likely to die from breast cancer and 69 per cent more likely to die from any cause.

“It is well established that women who have more social ties generally…have a lower risk of death overall,”. “Our findings demonstrate the beneficial influence of women’s social ties on breast cancer-specific outcomes…”.

Despite these findings, Kroenke notes the results also point to complexity, in that not all types of social ties were beneficial to all women.