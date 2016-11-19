Honey and cinnamon pancakes
Sunday November 20 2016
Pancakes are a much loved delicacy. Make them differently by using wholemeal flour, honey and cinnamon for an unforgettable breakfast. Very wholesome and tasty, they work well as an anytime snack.
INGREDIENTS;
Preparation time: 40 minutes
Makes 14 pancakes.
21/2-cups wholemeal flour
1/2-tsp baking powder
2 tablespoons cinnamon powder
1/4- tsp salt
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup milk
1 cup honey
1 tbsp vanilla essence
Vegetable oil to fry
METHOD:
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs and milk. Mix well to form a thick batter.
2. Pour in the honey and stir in until well combined. Add the vanilla and mix.
3. If the batter is too thick, add more milk to achieve a dropping consistency.
4. Heat a frying pan or griddle. Add One tablespoon of vegetable oil. Heat until the oil is smoking hot.
5. Pour batter onto pan and spread with a spoon to form a round shape. Fry on both sides until bubbly and golden brown.
6. Serve warm with butter and maple syrup if desired.
Cooking tips:
Achieve light, fluffy pancakes by using the folding in method when adding the wet ingredients. This ensures that the batter receives plenty of air bubbles.
- If you prefer a sweeter taste, increase the honey by an extra 1/2-cup.
- Do not serve pancakes when cool because the may develop a rubbery consistency.