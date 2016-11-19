By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

Pancakes are a much loved delicacy. Make them differently by using wholemeal flour, honey and cinnamon for an unforgettable breakfast. Very wholesome and tasty, they work well as an anytime snack.

INGREDIENTS;

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Makes 14 pancakes.

21/2-cups wholemeal flour

1/2-tsp baking powder

2 tablespoons cinnamon powder

1/4- tsp salt

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 cup honey

1 tbsp vanilla essence

Vegetable oil to fry

METHOD:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs and milk. Mix well to form a thick batter.

2. Pour in the honey and stir in until well combined. Add the vanilla and mix.

3. If the batter is too thick, add more milk to achieve a dropping consistency.

4. Heat a frying pan or griddle. Add One tablespoon of vegetable oil. Heat until the oil is smoking hot.

5. Pour batter onto pan and spread with a spoon to form a round shape. Fry on both sides until bubbly and golden brown.

6. Serve warm with butter and maple syrup if desired.

Cooking tips: