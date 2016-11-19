By CHRIS HART

More by this Author

Has someone developed a crush on you? Like a college friend, a colleague at work, or one of the group you hang out with? You need to know how to tell, because being wrong can be really embarrassing. Fortunately it’s pretty easy.

Like someone who has a crush on you remembers what you say. Do you recall what you said last week? Probably not. So if one of your friends does, maybe they’re into you.

They look for excuses to talk or text with you, and are frequently the one who starts the conversation, often for no apparent reason. And if you text, they reply quickly. They’re probably also stalking you on Facebook.

You keep “accidentally” bumping into them, because they’ve changed their schedule to match yours, and they’re hanging out where you usually go. They cheerfully leave their mates to be alone with you? You’re kind of dating already, without admitting it!

BETTER LOOKING

When you’re together, they don’t mess with their phone. Their eyes are all on you, and they don’t start scrolling through Facebook until you go to get another drink from the bar.

They’re considerate towards you, like suggesting that everyone meets near your office, or offering to drive. They buy small things for you if you chance to mention you need them, or pay for your coffee. They cancel plans to fit in with yours, are nicer to your friends, and try their best to sit beside you.

They may seem a little nervous when they’re near you, and their mood towards you might go hot and cold. Because sometimes they’re afraid they’ve shown their feelings too much, without getting a response. So they pull back to cover their tracks. They can seem a tad jealous when you talk with other friends.

When you’re nearby, they may start playing with their clothes or hair. Sitting next to you, they’ll move a little closer than friends usually do. They may lightly touch your hand or arm. They’ll turn slightly towards you in a group.

They mirror your behaviour, and use gestures or words you’ve used. They’ll smile while talking to you even if there’s no good reason to, and even laugh at your terrible jokes. Their smiles fade away slowly.

They constantly glance at you, maybe even stare, and if you catch them looking at you, they pretend they’re looking somewhere else. Whenever you move about, they’ll try to keep you within line of sight, and every now and then will take a look to make sure that you’re still there.

Watch for gentle teasing, compliments, and a cleaned up appearance – check out earlier pics on Facebook, you’ll notice they’re looking better now!

See more than a few of these behaviours, and likely you’re being crushed. Want to check? Show them a bit more interest and see if they seem to light up.