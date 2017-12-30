Fragrance of Gujarat with African culture

By ALLAUDIN QURESHI

An Indian video promoting tourism in Khusboo Gujarat Ki – the fragrance of Gujarat – highlights the performances of traditional African dances by an Indian tribe. The performers are non-other than the Siddi community of East Africa.

We have read about how Siddis have maintained some of their East African customs and linguistic items but after watching the video and later reading an interesting article by Priya Sheth for The Hindu, I have been prompted to revisit the masterful musicians and dancers who never miss a chance to project and create awareness about their African origin.

The dancers featured in the video are residents of an Indian village, Jambur, in the heart of Gujarat. The village is surrounded by the forest of Gir – home of the remaining Asiatic lions.

The area is a tourist haven and provides a great opportunity for Siddis to showcase the art and culture the community inherited from its African ancestors. The African soul in the renditions combined with lyrical Sufi traditions of South West India creates ecstatic vibrations.

It is widely accepted that the African ancestors of Siddis were taken to or went to India centuries ago and made amongst other places Indian Gujarat their home. Scribe Priya quoting a prominent fourth generation Siddi asserts that the settlement did not happen by choice.

It is believed that the Nawab of Junagadh at that time visited Africa where he fell in love and married an African beauty. The beauty moved with him to India together with a 100 slaves. Since then the Siddis are based in Gujarat.

Today the community has assimilated into the mainstream Gujarati population due to intermarriages but still retains its lifestyle inherited from its African ancestors.