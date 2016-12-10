Lessons from Victoria’s Secret fashion show

By CAROL ODERO

I wrote a rather gushing piece about Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year. This year’s took place in Paris, December 5. It is not for nought it is known as “the most spectacular fashion show in the world.” Despite footage and documentaries on the preparation process, it still succeeds in selling illusion.

This is literally the only show in the world where we get to see what happens behind the scenes on such a large scale. How the models have intense fitness regimens that run for seven days a week, sometimes as much as twice a day, working with their skin care specialist they have on speed dial in the weeks leading up to the main event, auditions where dreams are made or shattered, rehearsals where models fall off their dangerously high heels and miss the show that year, the making of those incredible wings, designing of the lingerie, models without make up, models getting trained on how to be spokesmodels.

The day the show airs is nothing but smoke and mirrors. What makes the VS Show is how implicitly everyone understand they must put on a show.

Watched and rewatched, aired live, repackaged for social media, streamed live on YouTube and discussed for months, the models become a cultural focal point about beauty, feminism and fitness. And why not? Collectively, the 2016 runway models bring to the show their 250 million social media followers. That is loads of influence.

Yes, the models are stunning and tall. But even they get extras. That hair, unless, of course, you are the beloved Angolan Naturalista Maria Borges, Tanzanian beauty Herieth Paul in a teeny weeny afro (TWA), Jourdana Phillips with cropped bleached curly hair; are extensions, stacked, layered and sprayed to within several inches of its former life.

Then there is Jimmy Coco, spray tan genius. VS models have specific skin tones referenced in cliches like ‘sun kissed,’ and ‘bronzed.’ Coco blends for a custom-made formula for each model.

Two days to the show they get an all over mist. On the day of the show uneven skin tones are corrected. On top of that Coco turns his spraying into art by contouring the VS models’ abs designing the Victory V; enhancing them so muscle tone is visible across the runway and on camera.

Then the breasts. It is after all a lingerie show. The legendary VS bras do their part to lift, divide and conquer. Coco carefully shades the bust, heightening the top of the mounds by making them slightly darker, and the bouncy parts lighter, creating an overall visual of higher, rounder, larger breasts. But he is not done yet.

The models also get a butt lift. Coco will direct his spray nozzle on the curve of the lower buttocks where the glutes and hamstrings meet, and make them look higher and rounder. Fitness is the core of the VS Show. So on top of getting Coco magic tans, models have to work out and stick to their nutrition plans.

With several voyeuristic aspects aside from the now epic pre-show preparation, models become world famous. They get runway gigs across fashion capitals.

They get featured on the covers of high fashion magazine, invites to major red carpets, international appearances and endorsement contracts. Yet the VS runway remains a powerful platform.

Models are reputed to be hard workers, good at managing their profiles, have sound media training, a knack for sharing their personalities on social media which in turn builds their personal brands even faster, adept at handling the limelight, fame and attention with incredible grace and take excellent care of themselves. Their high energy and a high likeability factor combine to create a winning professional profile.

The VS Fashion Show comes with critical lessons. Locally, the path to glory is treacherous and winding. There are tales of bad attitude, poor hygiene, lack of respect for the designer’s instructions and work, poor training, an aversion to waxing (I am sorry ladies but come on!

You never know what the designer will give you to wear), a shocking ignorance about how the international modelling industry works and a ‘whatever’ approach to modelling.

Just one season of America’s Next Top Model ought to be instructive enough on the hazards of being an unprofessional diva. Models must take care of their bodies, skin, hair, attitude, intellect, social media skills and network. There is a presumption that modelling is simply about looks. That you can just wake up and ‘slay it.’ It has to be earned. Modelling is not lazy work.

Location scouting, set design, runway set up, professional lighting to illuminate and flatter skin tones which in turn showcases makeup artistry and nuances of colour and texture on the fabrics add up to make a show memorable.