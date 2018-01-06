By Yusuf K. Dawood

More by this Author

Doctors have inadvertently changed the course of history, either by a misdiagnosis or in the case of a surgeon, by a mishap in the operating theatre. I have two examples, one heard from the horse’s mouth and the other based on reliable private sources.

The former is related to how Britain and France lost the Suez Canal. It was because a distinguished British surgeon, a world authority in gall bladder and bile duct surgery, mistakenly tied the common bile duct – the channel which conducts bile from the liver to the gut, via the gall bladder – of his Very Important Patient (VIP), Anthony Eden, British prime-minister at the time.

I heard this piece of history from a professor who lectured us on surgery, related to gall bladder and bile ducts, when I attended my final FRCS course at Guy’s Hospital in London.

“Beware,” he said wagging his finger at his audience. “Biliary anatomy varies a lot; the abnormal is more common than normal, described in anatomy textbooks. Because of that before you tie or cut, you must acquaint yourself with the biliary anatomy, once you are in the abdomen of your patient.” He then cited the example of Eden and continued.

“Anthony Eden waited a long time before he could step into the shoes of his mentor, Winston Churchill and soon after he did, Gemal Abdul Nassir of Egypt occupied the Suez Canal. About the same time Eden developed a biliary colic due to stones in his gall bladder and needed a cholecystectomy. By all accounts it seemed an easy gall bladder to remove and was done in record time.”

Giving an audible sigh, the professor added. “Alas, next morning the premier was found deeply jaundiced and needed many revision operations, the last one at Lahey’s Clinic, Boston in America to rectify the damage. In the process, Eden lost the will to fight and resigned as Prime Minister.”

The story about Jinnah, the architect of Pakistan is based on a wrong diagnosis. Soon after partition, Jinnah died of cancer lung. It is widely believed that the diagnosis erroneously made by his doctor was pulmonary tuberculosis.

TERMINAL CARE

Since then, historians have discussed as to what would have happened if the correct diagnosis had been made; perhaps, partition might have been delayed and may be, avoided altogether. I remember a case in my archives, where something similar happened in reverse and this may be an opportune moment to describe it.

It started when I was called to see Onesmus Kinda, a patient with jaundice. I must clarify that jaundice is merely a symptom and not a disease, signifying yellowness of the body, most visible in the skin and eyes.

It is caused by various conditions, both medical and surgical and my physician colleague had already diagnosed the cause as surgical and I was called to see if it could be treated by surgery. Another reason for referring the patient to me was that in the past, I had operated on Onesmus and his wife, Emily and when the need for joining a surgeon on the case arose, the family suggested that I be called.

When I saw Onesmus, I found him deeply jaundiced and going through all the investigations done, I was convinced that he suffered from malignancy of the bile duct. “Bad disease which needed massive surgery, associated with poor results,” I said to the couple when they asked me to be candid with them. “So what’s the treatment?” Emily asked. “Chemotherapy.”

“And the usual side effects?” Emily inquired. As I nodded in the affirmative, the wife shot another question. “And the success rate? “Very poor,” I was still being frank because going by past experience I knew that they did not like being hoodwinked. “I believe in the quality of life, ”Onesmus said.

“I would rather make peace with the world and enjoy my remaining time.” Emily agreed. We discharged him few days later, after arranging his terminal care at home. On the day of his discharge, something odd happened while I was with him, when Emily came to take him home. “Any visitors today?” she asked on arrival. “Only my friend, Cypriano,” Onesmus replied.”

RELAXED LIVING

Emily said: “Yes, I met him on the ramp.” Then she made a very uncharacteristic remark. “I don’t like that chap; he gives me the creeps.” “What don’t you like about him? You hardly know him,” her husband sounded indignant. “His piercing eyes. He undresses you when he looks at you,” replied Emily. “It means that he fancies you” Onesmus said with a flash of humour. “Well, I don’t,” Emily retorted.

After a fortnight of relaxed living, Onesmus died in his sleep, as he would have liked. Because of my long professional relationship with the couple without children, I kept in touch with Emily and visited her often, during the mourning period, which lasted a long time.

Apparently, Cypriano with loyalty to his late friend did the same. One day, when I visited Emily at her home in Gigiri, not far from where we live, she complained about him. “He is behaving like a Luo brother-in-law and claims to take care of me. The last time he was here, he said that I had lost a lot of weight and asked if I had seen a doctor about it.” Then she asked me. “Do you think so?”

“Looking at you more carefully, I think the chap is right. The only way to settle the argument is to check your weight. Have you got a weighing scale in the house?” I enquired. “Yes, in the bathroom.” Emily rushed out, came back with the weighing scale and stood on it. Looking down, she said. “I’m 60 kilograms.”

“Can you remember what you were, the last time you weighed yourself?” “I was 68 kilograms.” Emily looked surprised and shocked. “Other complaints apart from loss of weight?” I asked. “Yes,” she replied. “Loss of appetite and sleep, which I attributed to my bereavement.” “Anything else?”

BRUSHED ASIDE

“Now that you ask, I do have some cough and feel hot in bed at night,” Emily replied. “Is the cough associated with sputum and have you measured your temperature when you feel hot?” I asked. “Yes, in the mornings, I bring out a cupful of sputum and my night temperature is 38 degrees Celsius,” Emily explained. “I think you need to see a doctor,” I advised.

“You sound so much like Cypriano.” Emily laughed. “Now that you both are giving me identical advice, I have no choice.” Over the next few weeks, Emily continued to lose weight and when I asked her if she had seen a doctor, she said, “Yes, he thinks I have lung cancer.” I have accepted the diagnosis and have refused to undergo any treatment because that way I will join my dear husband soon.”

“Let’s not talk like that; it’s depressing. Did the doctor order for an X-ray of your chest before arriving at such a diagnosis?” I asked. “Yes, he did.” She replied, handing me the films. After seeing them, I remarked. “ I don’t like to cast any aspersions on the diagnosis, made by a professional colleague; also the matter is not in my specialty, but I will say one thing. When a terrible diagnosis like cancer lung is made, it calls for a second opinion.”

Brushing my advice aside, Emily laughed and replied.” You must be in collusion with Cypriano because he has been saying the same thing.” “Wise men think alike.” I replied. I hope you take notice of our advise. If you agree, I can ask one of my chest physician colleagues to see you.” “I don’t mind,” replied Emily.

Cypriano and I were glad that we had insisted at the way things turned out. After many investigations, my friend revised the diagnosis on Emily. As I said in the beginning, it was a case of TB lung, masquerading as malignancy, reverse of what presumably happened in the case of Mr Jinnah, going by what the media reported at the time.

When I met my professional colleague in the Doctors’ lounge, he clarified. These days, pulmonary tuberculosis is often associated with HIV Aids because it is considered an opportunistic infection but in the case of Emily it’s TB without HIV, as proved by negative HIV tests on her.”

When I saw Emily a few days later, she gave me more good news. “As I mentioned, Cypriano has been throwing hints about wanting to marry me but I have resisted his advances. Last time, when he officially proposed, I accepted.” “What has changed to change your mind?” I asked out of psychological curiosity.

“A lot,” Emily replied coyly. “For one thing, I have grieved more than enough on my husband’s death and I am ready for a new relationship. Secondly with the revised diagnosis, I have every hope that I have a long life ahead.”

Then perhaps remembering what she had told Onesmus about her perception of Cypriano, in my presence, the day he left the hospital, she added. “Over the years, I have grown fond of Cypriano.” Flashing her diamond engagement ring, she added bashfully.”Given time, he grows on you!”