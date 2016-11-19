One of the funny messages currently doing the rounds has parents asking when schools will re-open — even though we are just a few days into the holidays. Teachers are sighing with relief and smirking while parents are reaching for pain-killers.

Having been both a teacher and a parent, I can empathise. You see, good teachers are often forced to play the role of de facto parent to other people’s children even though they may have a brood of their own. That’s why school holidays are a welcome break for teachers.

In schools across the country, they teach, motivate and correct hordes of children. They do this in difficult circumstances and with their paycheck usually in dispute. And what are the parents doing? Working hard to provide Junior with a decent education, a roof over their heads and a meal. We are usually also over-worked and our efforts taken for granted by our offspring.

If anything, they may feel that we do not do enough for them. And so when our dormitory burning chicken – excuse me – children, come home to roost, we get very afraid. Understandably. What do you do with a handful of teenagers, who are usually hungry, full of raging hormones and energy to blow up a light bulb?

You don’t leave them at home unsupervised, that’s what! Think about it, would you take your child to a school where the headteacher and teachers were absent and expect to find everything normal? No? I thought so. That’s why this two month holiday is a desperate time and it calls for desperate measure.

First you must establish yourself as the Officer Commanding Household (OCH) of your home. Sort of like a headteacher. This is not a time to abdicate responsibility or leave your post. You are in charge. In effect, this means that the TV remote still belongs to you and the music that is played must be of parent appropriate decibels.

WORLD'S WORST PARENT

It also means that you are not a refugee in your own home, and neither are you the owner of a boarding and lodging where your children come and leave at will.

Two, you must set clear rules and expectations. Don’t worry about coming across as too strict. After-all, no school worth it’s salt is run on ambiguity, so why should your home? Set clear times for waking up, going to bed and what chores should be finished by when. Your children will protest.

They may even sulk and make you feel like the world’s worst parent. Their teachers will tell you that they also protest in school. They will tell you that if left to them, they would like to eat chicken everyday and have more breaks than lessons. That’s normal for children. What’s not normal is for parents to give in and let Junior sleep away his childhood on the pretext that he is tired from too much studying.

If he can handle a bunsen burner, he should be able to cook a meal. If he can tidy up his books when the teacher asks him to, he should be able to keep clothes off the floor in his room and pick up after himself. If he can talk respectfully to teachers, he should be even more respectful to you. After-all, you did bring him into this world, even though at times you may wonder why.

Three you must give Junior a job. Chores are not a job. They are responsibilities and things we do for ourselves to ensure the smooth flow of our lives. But there are no jobs, you may say. Aha. Look around you. The opportunities are endless. Can Junior be a farm hand at his grand-parents shamba? Can he volunteer at a children’s home?

Can he teach his younger siblings? Can he do anything that remotely resembles a job you hope he can one day have and keep? There is a reason schools keep our children engaged. It is because they understand the perils that can be wrought by an idle young mind. Especially one in a highly energetic body.