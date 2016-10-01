By CAROLE MANDI

There’s this grassy powder that I stumbled across some years back. It’s called wheatgrass and believers tout it’s many health benefits.

You mix a tablespoon in a glass of lukewarm water and down on an empty stomach. Problem is, it tastes like grass. I believe in trying some things at least once, within reason of course, and that found me drinking a glass several years back. I hated it and it was all I could do to keep the drink down.

However, something strange happened as that day wore on. I found that I was more alert and energised. So perhaps the drink was not too bad after-all. And that’s how I became a reluctant convert to the whole wheatgrass movement. I would down a glass after a night of excesses and find that I was still operating at optimum level.

Eventually, I had one packet at home and one in the office. However, as one who loves food, glorious food in all its sweetness and saltiness, I still gagged at the bland grassy taste. You see, I didn’t love wheatgrass but it loved me right back. I couldn’t say the same for the Chardonnay or pepper steak I regularly enjoyed.

Much as I loved both, they had a way of leaving me listless and lethargic the next day. And so this year, I made a pact with myself to try and love the things that love me right back. So far it is working and I’m drinking a lot of wheatgrass, eating chia seeds and all manner of bitter vegetables. All in the pursuit of health.

ACQUIRED TASTES

However, I find I must still summon extra courage and engage in some pep talk every time I eye the disgusting green liquid. “Drink your vegetables,” I tell myself. Much like my mother would have said. “It’s good for you!” Yet isn’t that true of life? We pursue things that leave us empty, sad, broken or bitter. All because we have developed a taste for them. Unfortunately, the things that are good for us are usually boring, less attractive and bland. That’s why making the switch from a dripping pepper steak to dry chia seeds becomes a mammoth task. What to do?

Thing is, most of what we enjoy is an acquired taste. Consider this. Most infants are weaned on bland food. Look at the shock on their faces the first time they taste a sweetened drink. But the more they take it, the more they develop a taste for it. Eventually, they will refuse anything that is sugarless even though that was their first introduction to food. If we are to improve our lifestyles, we have to acquire new and initially unpleasant tastes for things that make us healthier and happier.

The same applies to taking up a fitness regime. Most people will insist they are not ‘gym people’, or that they don’t have the time or finances to work out. This despite the fact that proper work-outs tend to love their body while the couch doesn’t. If anything, health experts warn us that a sedentary lifestyle could be a short-cut to an early grave.

What about the jobs we love to hate? We complain about our miserly pay, terrible co-workers, evil boss and long hours. While some of that may be true, the fact is if your job helps you pay your bills and leave a decent life, it sort of loves you back. Consider this, if you hate your job right now, and you are a normal person, you will find that you hate being broke and jobless more. You may not like what you do but you can be grateful for the opportunities it provides you right now until you find something better suited to who you are. That is loving what loves you back.