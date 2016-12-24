By GAVIN BENNETT

Even a very short list of things most fundamental to the development and prosperity of a country would always include road transport – its ability to move all people and all things to all places in a quick, orderly and cost-efficient manner. Just that. No other ifs and buts and maybes or frills of any kind.

With that thought, let us wish the National Transport and Safety Authority, police, the treasury, the Ministry of Works, the Bureau of Standards & Co a very merry Christmas, and remind them of the tale of a village priest who refused to leave his church when torrential rains flooded his parish.

All the other villagers were evacuated to higher ground, but the priest stayed as the waters rose until the church was the only building still visible in the middle of a lake. When the waters reached windowsills, a boatman paddled across to the side of the building and shouted: “Father Murphy, Father Murphy! Get in the boat, or you will surely drown.”

Father Murphy, who was standing on the altar to stay above the water, shouted back: “No, No! I will stay with my church. The Lord will look after me.”

THREE BOATS

And the boat went away. The rain came down, and the waters rose, and after two more days only the roof of the church was above the waves. Father Murphy was sitting on the roof rafters with his feet in the water. Again a boatman paddled across and shouted: “Father Murphy, Father Murphy! Get in the boat, or you will surely drown.”

Once gain Father Murphy shouted back: “No, No! I will stay with my church. The Lord will look after me.” And still the rain came down and after two more days only the cross on the top of the steeple was poking above the lake and Father Murphy was clinging to it. Yet again a boatman paddled across the lake and shouted: “Father Murphy, Father Murphy! Get in the boat, or you will surely drown.”

Yet again Father Murphy, his head tilted back to keep his chin above the waves, shouted back: “No, No! I will stay with my church. The Lord will look after me.”

The boat paddled away, the water rose even higher, and the next day Father Murphy … drowned like a rat. And thus he came to be knocking on the door of the Pearly Gates.

St Peter led the shivering priest to a bench and gave him a warm blanket and a nice cup of hot tea. “Oh thank you, thank you,” said Father Murphy, “but there’s just one thing,” and he gave a little cough to gather courage: “For 40 years down on earth I faithfully tended my flock and saved thousands upon thousands of souls … how could you just leave me there, to drown like a rat?”

In a soft voice and with a kindly smile, St Peter said: “Well, we did send three boats.”