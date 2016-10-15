By Joe Babendreier

KENYAN PARENTS AND students exhibit colossal concern—not to say anxiety—with exams. Some of this concern is justified, some of it exaggerated. But all said and done, Kenya is a nation bent on making sure children do well in life. Think of the benefit to be gained if we were equally obsessed with preparing ourselves to enter into God’s kingdom.

Perhaps “obsession” is the wrong word. It is not good to be fanatical about religion. The fanatic can easily end up following any charlatan claiming he (or she) has just received a new revelation.

St Paul warned the Galatians: “I am astonished that you are so promptly turning away from the one who called you in the grace of Christ and are going over to a different gospel—not that it is another gospel; except that there are trouble-makers among you who are seeking to pervert the gospel of Christ. But even if we ourselves or an angel from heaven preaches to you a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let God’s curse be on him.”

SEEK YE FIRST

Instead of speaking of an obsession with entering God’s kingdom, let’s just say we have to make it our number one priority. This is what Jesus meant when he said: “Anyone who comes to me without hating father, mother, wife, children, brothers, sisters, yes and his own life too, cannot be my disciple.”

Never let anything get in the way of following Christ. Even if some friend or relative were to beg you to do something, which you know goes contrary to God’s commandments, ignore it and do what God wants you to do.

Let’s face it. We easily get distracted. Instead of seeking Christ above all things, we give greater priority to other goals. One of the wise men of modern times wrote: “What zeal people put into their earthly affairs!

Dreaming of honours, striving for riches, bent on sensuality. Men and women, rich and poor, old and middle-aged and young and even children. All of them the same. When you and I put the same zeal into the affairs of our soul, we will have a living and operative faith, and there will be no obstacle that we cannot overcome.”