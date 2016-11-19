Mine is a calling to lift up voiceless women and youth

By ANGELA OKETCH

How would you describe yourself?

I am an Asian-African, Asian by diversity, African by birth; a bridge builder not a wall erector.

Quite a description, but tell us more about your early life

I was born and grew up in Pangani (in Nairobi) with my two brothers. I am a fifth generation Kenyan-Asian, on the footsteps of my great grandfather who came here in 1890 as a merchant and businessman.

He was from Hindustan before it was partitioned to India and Pakistan and he owned one of the first sugar plantations in Kenya, in Makindu, owned a large chunk of land in Mathare. As a contractor, his trademark is immortalised in historical buildings like the Khoja Mosque, Kipande House among others. And together with my father and their friend Maurana Abdalla Shah also built Jamia Mosque.

Ever tried to be ‘taller’ than your ancestors?

It’s a journey. My mother is my biggest influence. She raised us up even after my father died while I was only 16 years old. She has defined who I am today because since I was a child she helped break traditions; she allowed me to work even though girls of my race at that time were not allowed to venture outside of the family business.

Thus, I interned briefly at my uncle’s travel agency, which motivated me to study for a diploma in Air Travel in Utalii College and then for a degree in International Travel. This led me to a career in the airline industry for 17 years, working on the ground as a travel manager. In 2014 I graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in International Studies and now pursuing a Masters in Peace and Conflict.

After quitting the airline, I started a seafood business in Parklands in 2006. It was affected by the 200/8 Post Election Violence and I closed shop.

Indeed it was during the PEV that a close friend was raped. I took her to the Nairobi Women’s Hospital where she got treatment and counselling. Encouraged she urged me to reach out to other women who had gone through a similar ordeal. This saw me travel to the Rift Valley during the thick of the tension, and the terrible things I saw sickened me and urged me to do more.

This experience, together with personal hurts made me register Mothers Lap Foundation in 2010 to advocate for the minority groups in Kenya especially the Asian women and Muslims.

What personal hurts?

As Asians, we seem privileged. But most people, especially women suffer in silence. I learned the hard way. In 2002 I got married in a huge wedding. But a week later, my husband suddenly died of a heart attack.

This led to a long drawn battle with my in-laws for my rightful inheritance. They said I did not deserve because I was married for too short a time. But according to Islam I’m entitled to the inheritance. I realised so many women of my descent go through similar if not worse predicaments. As a Muslim I went through a Kadhis Court which I found was not friendly to women. With the Foundation, I started advocating for gender inclusivity. Though we have not succeeded to have women Kadhis, at least we have seen women assisting in the courts as assistants.

What other achievements has your foundation made?

Several cases stand out. You see, when you divorce through the Kadhis Court, the man keeps the children. Through the assistant of politicians like Senator Mike Sonko we have helped Asian women get custody of their children.

We are also committed to advocating for human rights interventions which saw us invite leading Pakistan Human Rights activist, Ansar Burney who has been very instrumental in the war against piracy. And recently, my Foundation has been committed to identifying and rehabilitating youths in Mombasa who have been radicalised by Al Shabaab. This followed the Westgate attack which shook me.

What about the future?

I want to run for the Westlands parliamentary seat on Jubilee Party ticket.

Why now?

The issues I advocate for need a voice that will be vocal and visible on the ground and nationally. I believe I have what it takes to be this voice.

But surely you can be this “voice” without becoming MP?

Sure, but I feel this is my calling and responsibility, an attitude that saw me actively start working for the community in 2007. As an MP, I will be able to introduce and push for laws that are not only beneficial to the people of Westlands, but nationally. Westlands is a highly cosmopolitan constituency that calls for someone who has lived here to understand it and be able to come up with development agendas that will take it to the next level.

My main concern is the women and youths, especially in the many slums in this area including Deep Sea, Kangemi and Kibarage. Can you imagine that in places like High Ridge, the only public health hospital land was grabbed and made into a parking lot? This should not be tolerated. We want to give power back to the people.

Well, too much about serious matters. Do you ever have light moments?

Huh, yes! Like when in the gym or doing yoga; I like to travel and attend cultural events.

How do you dress when out and about?

I like to go cultural. I am as comfortable in Maasai regalia as in an Asian flowing outfit.

