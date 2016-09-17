MWALIMU ANDREW: My staffroom clash with Kuya over Fiolina

By MWALIMU ANDREW

As you are aware, we had planned to drive to our county headquarters last Monday. However, in its political wisdom, the government declared Monday a holiday.

If they had thought that would have stopped us from proceeding with the road trip, they were wrong. It actually enabled us to do a test drive before doing the road trip on Tuesday.

It was so exciting a trip that I need to fully recover from the excitement to be able to logically narrate what transpired. For today, let us talk about Fiolina, the laugh of my life.

DOMICILED

The last time you checked, Fiolina was domiciled at her home and her people were demanding that we re-open dowry negotiations on account of her improved academic status. It is a demand we turned down forthrightly and we had the audacity to walk out in protest – something unheard of in modern times. Fiolina’s growth was initiated by yours truly and funded by I myself personally, individually.

So when I told her people that Fiolina was nothing without me, they did not believe. But events in the last few weeks have proven to any doubting Thomas, and all and sundry that Fiolina is nothing without me. You see, although Fiolina completed her course work, she had not done one final thing – Teaching Practise. She had not seriously thought about it since she knew she was married to a pedagogue, a respected scholar in the teaching profession who could get her anything she wanted. She did not even look for a school for TP as she knew that I will organise one for her.

But when her people brought kinyoriro, I decided to take a step back, to see what would happen. That is why when her people asked for more money, we had the guts to walk out on them. Fiolina went quiet on me as well, thinking that I would beg her to come back. I did not. I knew very well that sooner rather than later, she would come looking for me. And it did not take long. A day before school opened, I received an SMS from her:

“High deer, how is everything. I have mirssed you!” I had also missed her and was eager to respond immediately but decided against it. I needed her to know that I could do without her – but she could not do without. An hour later, she sent me another message. “Deer, did you read my massage?” I gave it another hour before finally responding and told her that I was ok, just taking life as it came.

“Kesho sa kutakuwaje, mambo ya Teaching Practice?” I told her that that was too serious a matter to be discussed on phone. Within a few hours, Fiolina was back. I was at Hitler’s when she arrived. On any other day, she would have been mad at me if I returned from Hitler’s late at night. Not that day. I got back home to get supper ready. She had come with a hen from her place which she had prepared with ugali. Before I took supper, warm water was waiting for me in the bathroom.

WARM FOOD

I came back from bathing to find warm food waiting for me. As I took my supper, Fiolina was ironing all my Kaunda suits. It was the perfect wife any man can dream of. Doing everything right and not asking questions or challenging me. “So?” she asked me when I finished eating. “Let’s talk tomorrow.” Needless to say, it was an amazing evening and for obvious reasons, we slept late – very late.

You do not need a calculator to know that before we slept, I had agreed to help her find her a school for TP. Although she had wanted to do her TP in Kericho or Kapsabet town, (don’t ask me why) I told her it would not be possible. The said (and true) reason was that I did not have money and it was already too late to start looking for a house and school. But the unsaid (and main) reason was that I had not forgotten the existence of young men like Alex. You do not leave your wife in such towns with hot-blooded people like Alex still straddling this earth!

So that morning when I left for school, I promised to get her a school where she would do her TP. That was what I promised to do. What I did was quite different. I made no effort to look for a school. Given how her people had treated her, and how men generally we relooking at her following change of stature, it was too dangerous and risky to let Fiolina far from my eye sight. I knew if I asked her to come to Mwisho wa Lami for TP she would refuse, but I had the perfect plan that would make her accept to do her TP at Mwisho wa Lami.

By the end of the week, we had not found a school. I had actually not looked for one anyway. But back at home, I was being treated like a king – which I actually am. Fiolina was at her best behaviour, and every day she would remind me how she needed to has start her TP. And I would assure her that I was doing everything possible to help her

By Tuesday the second week, she hadn’t found a school. And it was getting late. I asked her if she could consider coming to Mwisho wa Lami. She at first refused, then added. “Aidhuru, tushachelewa,” she accepted to start the next day. I told her that I needed to convince Bensouda. That was not a hurdle, and she reported on Thursday.

I placed her under Mrs Atika, the acting senior master to guide her in the process. Mrs Atika assigned her classes and supported her in anything she needed. But once lazy, always lazy. Before long, Mrs Atika started sending Fiolina to Mr Kuya for support on making lesson plans and schemes of work. Not surprising since for the many years I have taught here, I have never seen Mrs Atika’s lesson plan or scheme of work.

“Lesson plan yangu iko kwa kichwa,” she once said when I asked her. A teacher on TP needed to have those documents in place and that is why Mrs Atika referred her to Kuya.

As acting Academic Master, Kuya had an office some distance from the staffroom, which he had christened Academic Square. He rarely used it but with the arrival of Fiolina, he started using it frequently. In fact, whenever he was not in class, he was to be found in the Academic Square. Fiolina as well. The two would only come to the staffroom for tea and lunch, but the rest of the time they were in his office.

I ignored it at first but by the second week I could not ignore it anymore. Last Friday, after parade, I saw them head to the Academic Square, but what surprised me was seeing them close the door behind them. Half an hour later, and none of them had left the room. Something urged me to confront them but something told me to ignore it. By 10am I could not hold it anymore. I stealthily walked there and quickly pushed the door open.

WIFE ONLY AT HOME

“What is happening here?” I loudly asked. Fiolina was seated, writing something with Kuya behind her, showing her something.

“What do you think is happening here, Dre?” Kuya confronted me. “We are just preparing lesson plans.”

“Why would you need to close the door?” I asked. “What is so private about lessons plans?”

“Get serious Dre!” he said. “Is your door ever open?” Kuya asked me.

“There is a difference Kuya,” I said. I have never closed myself in a room with your wife,” I said. “This is my wife and I have every right to ask.”

“Let’s make it clear chief,” said Kuya. “Fiolina is your wife at home but here she is your colleague.”

“There is nothing,” said Fiolina. “It is just like you and Bensouda, I have never complained because I know there is nothing even though I know you visit her house a lot.” This had attracted other teachers, and Mrs Atika, Erick and Nzomo had come to see what was happening.

“And if we wanted to do something, you think we would do it here Dre?” asked Kuya. “Are we fools? There are so many places we can go to!” That statement hurt me so much. It took Mrs Atika and Erick to calm us down.