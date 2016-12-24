By CAROLINE NJUNG'E

Two weeks ago, a relative went to the Nairobi Central Police Station to report a theft.

The previous day, he had boarded a taxi just outside his place of work and had been dropped off at the Sarit Centre mall in Westlands, where he had a meeting.

During the short journey, he had called someone but, instead of holding onto his phone or putting it into his pocket after the phone call, he had placed it on the phone holder in the taxi, like he was used to doing in his own car. When he arrived, he alighted, leaving his phone behind.

He realised his mistake almost immediately the taxi drove off, and he quickly made his way to the rendezvous and used a friend’s phone to call his number. It rang, but went unanswered. He would call his phone regularly for about four more hours, but no one answered. Eventually, he went mteja.

The phone was barely a month old, and so he could not bring himself to just accept and move on, even though he had no helpful details that could help identify the taxi, all he knew was that it was a white Toyota Fielder.

FLICKER OF HOPE

Anyway, angry at himself for losing a new phone and hoping for a modern day miracle, he decided to report the matter to the police. When he got to the police station, he discovered that he was not the only Kenyan with a complaint.

The man ahead of him was wearing army fatigues, not the fake ones you can get yourself in Eastleigh, the real deal, complete with an aiguillette and those no- nonsense boots that are capable of cracking a man’s skull.

Now, there is no privacy in our police stations, at least the two I’ve been to, and Central, as we call it, was no different. That is how this relative learned that the tall, tough-looking army man had been fleeced of a cool Sh800,000 by someone who had promised to sell him a car, only to take off with the money without delivering his end of the bargain. And, yes, you guessed right. The thief had switched off his phone, he was mteja.

Right there and then, the ambitious flicker of hope that my relative had been nursing about getting his phone back immediately snuffed out.

If someone had dared to con an army man, someone who had a gun and access to a grenade and also the connections and perhaps the surveillance needed to track down more ruthless criminals, then his case was hopeless. He got up from the hard bench he was seated on, waiting his turn, and walked away. Why waste his time?

Obviously, criminals are becoming bolder by the day. I am told of someone who hired out his car. The one he hired it out to was to return it after two days, but four hours later, the owner could not track his car on GPS – there was only one explanation: the tracker had been ripped off.

A month later, the man received a phone call. The caller informed him that his car was parked in front of a certain building in Dandora Estate, in the outskirts of Nairobi.

DILUTE THE HAPPINESS

True enough, he found his car exactly where the bold thief had told him it would be, but it was nothing like the car he had hired out. It had a couple of ugly dents and scratches, and the inside was battered. All the windows, apart from the windscreen, were also heavily tinted, and there was the unmistakable odour of bhang in the car.

You need no telling what the car had been used to do during that one month it had been missing. Who steals your car and then later calls you to tell you where you can find it?

I had intended to write about something cheerful, bearing in mind that it is Christmas, but I figured that many of you are already having too much fun, what with all the nyama choma and beer going round … I, therefore, decided to dilute this happiness, after all, too much of a good thing is poisonous.