There is this kitenge top I have had for donkey’s years, and which I must wear often because recently my seven-year-old son, with a concerned look and tone, asked, “Mummy, why do you always wear that?”

When a child questions what you pass off as normal behaviour, then you have cause for worry.

Until he pointed it out, it had not occurred to me that I wore it a lot. Coincidentally, when I got to work that day (I didn’t change) a colleague I bumped into while walking to my desk commented, “Umevaa ile top yetu?” – “I see you’re wearing your favourite top.”

It is then that it hit me that indeed, I tend to reach for it much more than I do other clothes in my wardrobe. As a result, it was washed out and beginning to shred at the sleeves, but since I was so fond of it, I had never noticed these details. Looking at myself anew in the mirror, I had to admit that to a certain extent, I looked like someone with numerous problems when I wore it.

I favoured it because the fit was just right, and I felt very comfortable in it. There is also the fact that when I wore it for the first time (it was over 10 years ago but I still remember), almost everyone I came across commented about how lovely it was.

POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITIES

I have a feeling that I am not the only one with an attachment to a specific something. I bet that when people are describing some of you, to be sure that they are talking about the right person, they use phrases such as, “Yule Pauline anavaanga ile sweater shapeless?” Or “Mercy wa maboots?” Or “Kama wa ngepa?”

There is always that one learned thing that people associate us with, a characteristic or image that becomes such a part of us, we feel bereft and vulnerable at the very thought of disassociating with it.

Since I was made aware of the relationship I have with that top, I make a point of not wearing it as much as I did, but I am still reluctant to let it go, even when I know I should.

The fact is that most of us are so attached to that one thing that makes us feel comfortable and secure, that thing we are familiar with, we are blind to the many others and much better things that we see everyday. It could be the job you are in, or even the flat you have lived in for years.

You know it is time you moved on to better things, but you are afraid of shifting from your warm and snug comfort zone where you are among familiar faces, where you know how things work. The unknown is frightening, and so we fight it, suppress it, or ignore it. Unknown to us, we are letting potential life-changing opportunities pass us by.

I was having a chat with someone I met at a forum for entrepreneurs, a businessman in his late 40s who owns an accounting firm. He told me that he worked for 10 years in his first job, a mistake he regrets because he never really grew, career wise and financially during that period. Apparently, he had had many opportunities to move to bigger organisations, but he was afraid of leaving the job security he enjoyed in the smaller company, with him being the only accountant.

When he was eventually prodded into looking for another job by a friend, it turned out to be more satisfying and better paying. It is this job that enabled him to set up his company, which currently employs eight people.

Yes, it is advisable to have a firm foundation on which to stand, but once in a while, it pays to shake up this foundation.

