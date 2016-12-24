Pan seared lemon and herb fish fillet
Sunday December 25 2016
This Christmas, why not try something different from the traditional chicken or turkey?
Fish can take the place of poultry and hold its own in a most delectable fashion.
The secret to giving it a unique taste lies in how well you can balance the herbs and spices in this recipe. Try this quick, easy to prepare dish as part of your Christmas fare.
Ingredients:
Serves 4
Cooking and preparation time: 45 minutes
1 tbsp vegetable oil
4 tilapia fillets, skinned and boned
1 tsp mixed herbs
½- tbsp lemon juice and zest
1 pinch black pepper
1 knob unsalted butter
1 tbsp all purpose flour
Salt to taste.
Method:
1. In a frying pan, add the vegetable oil and heat over medium heat. Add the tilapia fillets and fry each side slowly for 5 minutes, or until golden brown.
2. In a bowl, combine the mixed herbs, lemon juice and zest and black pepper. In a saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and mix well for one minute before adding the herb mixture. Allow to cook for two minutes. Add a little water and salt to taste. If you require a thicker sauce, add more flour and stir well to prevent lumping.
3. Pour the sauce over the fried fish fillets and serve on a bed of creamed potatoes, accompanied by lightly steamed vegetables.
Cooking Tips:
• Do not overcook the fish as this will cause it to crumble.
• Always use a non-stick pan to sauté fish for even cooking.
• Ensure that the oil is hot before placing fish into the pan. This will seal the fish and leave it non-oily.