By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

More by this Author

This Christmas, why not try something different from the traditional chicken or turkey?

Fish can take the place of poultry and hold its own in a most delectable fashion.

The secret to giving it a unique taste lies in how well you can balance the herbs and spices in this recipe. Try this quick, easy to prepare dish as part of your Christmas fare.

Ingredients:

Serves 4

Cooking and preparation time: 45 minutes

1 tbsp vegetable oil

4 tilapia fillets, skinned and boned

1 tsp mixed herbs

½- tbsp lemon juice and zest

1 pinch black pepper

1 knob unsalted butter

1 tbsp all purpose flour

Salt to taste.

Method:

1. In a frying pan, add the vegetable oil and heat over medium heat. Add the tilapia fillets and fry each side slowly for 5 minutes, or until golden brown.

2. In a bowl, combine the mixed herbs, lemon juice and zest and black pepper. In a saucepan, melt the butter. Add the flour and mix well for one minute before adding the herb mixture. Allow to cook for two minutes. Add a little water and salt to taste. If you require a thicker sauce, add more flour and stir well to prevent lumping.

3. Pour the sauce over the fried fish fillets and serve on a bed of creamed potatoes, accompanied by lightly steamed vegetables.

Cooking Tips:

• Do not overcook the fish as this will cause it to crumble.

• Always use a non-stick pan to sauté fish for even cooking.