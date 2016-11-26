By Joe Babendreier

LOOKING AT THE way the Church decided to celebrate Christmas on December 25, some critics have said Christians were merely imitating the festival of lights that pagans in Europe celebrated at the end of December. It’s naive to make such a claim. How could men and women who were ready to die rather than worship idols even think of doing anything like that?

We have no clear records for the first Christian celebration of Christmas. Since our Lord’s disciples were being persecuted, it’s not surprising that written records are scarce until the year 311 when Constantine declared that it was no longer a crime to be a Christian.

Looking at the records available from the first centuries, one thing is clear. Christians always called Jesus the “light of the world” because he declared: “I am the light of the world; anyone who follows me will not be walking in the dark, but will have the light of life.”

MAKE ROOM

Celebrating Christmas was one more way Christians used to profess their faith. Christmas was a message to the pagan world saying: “Jesus is the Light shining the darkness!”

On Christmas Day Christians traditionally read two texts for worship. The obvious one is St Luke’s account describing how the Virgin Mary gave birth to the Baby Jesus in Bethlehem. The other is from the first chapter of St John: “The Word was the real light that gives light to everyone; he was coming into the world. He was in the world that had come into being through him, and the world did not recognise him. He came to his own and his own people did not accept him.”

Why I am telling you all this when there are four full weeks to go before Christmas? Today marks the beginning of the Advent season. Christians give so much importance to celebrating the birth of Jesus that we need four weeks to prepare

Of the many things you can do to prepare, one stands out. Make room for Jesus in your life. You don’t want a repeat of Bethlehem, where Jesus had to be born in a stable “because there was no room for him in the inn.”

How can you make room for Jesus? The Letter to the Hebrews says: “Continue to love each other like brothers, and remember always to welcome strangers, for by doing this, some people have entertained angels without knowing it.”