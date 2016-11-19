Prepare your skin for holidays

By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN

Holiday time is nigh, and this means that you will have time away from the usual work and places. Since you will probably want to relax as much as possible, it is best to aim for natural looks with little or no make up at all. Your skin should glow and look dewy and healthy all the time. Here are some ways to help.

1. Exfoliation

Removal of dead skin should start at least a month before you go on holiday. Use a gentle scrub twice weekly to jumpstart your skin to renew itself.

This regular exfoliation will show results after four weeks – the time it takes for the skins cellular renewal process. This means that blemishes and skin discolouration will fade gradually.

2. Use of natural oils

Natural oils such as almond, coconut, olive and avocado will give your entire body a dewy, silky glow for the holidays. Start using the oils on all the areas of your body that you will want to show off – your legs, arms and decolletage.

Once you shower, the best time to oil the skin is immediately after. This is because the pores are open and are able to absorb the oils perfectly. Avoid using baby oil or mineral oil as it simply sits on the skin and is known to cause pore blockage. Natural oils absorb into the skin giving it a healthy glow.

3. Take a break from make up

To look your best a month from now, it will help to give your skin a much-needed break from makeup.

If you have worn full make up all year long, it is time to give your skin pores some freedom. Opt to use a minimal amount of make up for the time being.