Remedies to keep feet soft

Saturday September 17 2016



By IRENE NJOROGE-KRISTIAN
The feet are the most neglected areas of skin. This neglect leads to various skin issues around the feet. And there is nothing worse than rough and dry feet especially if you plan on wearing open shoes. 

For soft and sexy looking feet, it pays to carry out a weekly foot pampering treatment.

You will need a pumice stone, body scrub, nail brush, bathing gel and oil or lotion

Steps:

Start by soaking feet in a basin of warm water and shower gel. Allow the warmth to relax and dilate your skin pores for at least 10 minutes. Once the skin softens, scrub away the dead skin at the sole using the pumice stone. Do not soak the stone in water, it should be used while dry for best effect.

Rinse the feet and then use the exfoliating body scrub to slough off all the dead skin around, above and under your toes. Rinse and clean nails with the nail brush. Lavish your feet with enriched body oil or lotion. If you have severe cracks and plenty of dead, corny skin, you should carry out this treatment at least twice a week. Use menthol based products to treat and sooth cracks.

In addition to the weekly treat, your feet and legs will look smooth and silky if, after washing, you apply body lotion immediately after drying. This ensures that the skin retains the much needed moisture. Do not forget to moisturise the back of the feet near the ankles where shoes roughen the skin.  The skin on your feet needs moisture just like the rest of your body

 In no time, this treatment will leave you feeling confident as you sport your stylish shoes.

 

The author is the national director of the safe skincare initiative

