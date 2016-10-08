By Carol Odera

More by this Author

Chances are anytime you have seen anything about sustainable/eco/green/slow fashion, you have flipped or scrolled to the next more fascinating thing. I wouldn’t blame you.

Sustainable fashion sounds boring. It only makes for riveting reading if you are the kind of person who is “passionate about the environment”. Maybe the fact that you have not exactly read past a headline has meant you don’t have a clear idea what slow fashion is. Don’t fear. No one has an official definition. It has been referred to as an approach or a philosophy. Longer definitions that would take up half my writing space exist.

The best place to start would be, what slow fashion is not. It is the opposite of fast fashion. It is a counter to the ugly effects of fast fashion, the kind that is bought frequently and rarely lasts past five wears or washes. It offers a response to how we use natural resources like land, water, plants or energy.

Is the option powered by renewable energy such as water or wind? Is this stuff we are buying, our shoes, clothes accessories, made from raw materials that can be repaired, recycled, reused or remade? How are the workers treated? You can see sweatshops are not sustainable.

The most critical part of slow fashion though, which might explain why we instinctively avoid it, is us, the consumers. Slow fashion demands a lot from us. It begs us to consume consciously, asking ourselves questions such as, how do I care for this stuff that I bought? What is my attitude and behaviour towards my stuff? Because, you see, slow fashion is about you and your choices.

It forces you to examine the entire chain from sourcing of raw materials to point of sale. You have to look at the label to check for fabrics used not to mention the confusing details dictating how you should dry clean only at moderate temperatures and iron on low.

SYNTHETIC FABRICS

And who wants to do that? Who has the time or interest. We just want to buy what we want to buy when we want to buy it and wear it however we feel like and leave it at that. With fashion being about money, how can a business even attempt slow fashion? There are ways. The luxury industry makes timeless, high quality pieces intended to be durable. The kind that you can wear for years. The best examples are timepieces and accessories. If you are wearing something scavenged off your parents or grandparents’ wardrobe, consider it slow fashion.

You might have seen, if you are keen on such things, a phrase reading ‘Fair Trade.’ It means this product you are now holding resulted from fair wages and an equal partnership between a developing (Kenya) and developed country. It prevents a rip off.

Use of recyclable fabrics as well as organic fabric is also recommended. It turns out almost 50 per cent of textiles that end up in landfills could be reused.

Activewear is the fastest growing trend. Its synthetic fabrics shed in the wash and cycle back to the water systems. A 2011 study revealed 90 per cent of human-made debris found in the US freshwater and the ocean are microfibres. Microfibres believed to emanate from washing machines are eaten by fish. People then eat the fish.

Polyester and other synthetics also require vast quantities of crude oil to process. Which releases chemicals in the atmosphere.

The kind that cause or aggravate respiratory systems. Synthetic textile manufacturing, it turns out, spits out hazardous waste. Waters run with the toxic colours of the season. There is a reason organic cotton attracts such strong advocacy. Footwear and denim manufacturers have been particularly notorious offenders. Nike, Adidas and Levis have had to rethink and redesign their process.

Over the years, there has been a growing number of fashion activists whose agenda is to transform the consumer’s relationship with clothes, exposing the landfills and life and death scenarios triggered by irresponsible consumerism and capitalism. One of the alternatives activists pitch is, wait for it, mitumba.