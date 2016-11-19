By ALLAUDIN QURESHI

THE PROPHET OF peace and harmony, Guru Nanak Dev ji – from his heavenly abode – must have showered special divine blessings as seekers of truth in Kenya celebrated his birthday (Gur Purab) last Monday. Sikhs or seekers of truth, on this auspicious occasion rededicated themselves to the cause of Ek Onkar or oneness of the Supreme Being which is the cardinal and divine message of their founding and beloved guru who was born in Punjab in 1469 AD. This message has over the years transcended the boundaries of Sikh faith and religion to enlighten seekers of truth not only in our multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-religious society, but also mankind across the globe.

Gur Purab is observed with great love, fervor and collective spirit to glorify the tenets of Sikhism. The celebration asserts the message of morality, hard work, living a simple and honest life, recognising the inner truth, peaceful co-existence and service to humanity. Owing to the fact that Guru Nanak enlightened the world with his profound teachings, the day is also known as Prakash Utsav.

Last Monday’s celebration in Kenya was held at the Sikh Gurudwaras and marked by ceremonial rituals that involve a 48-hour uninterrupted reading of the Granth Sahib – the Holy Scripture. The celebration also included cultural shows targeted for Sikhs and non-Sikhs alike.

The religious and cultural get together paid tribute to the noble thoughts and teachings of the prophet of peace and harmony. Holy hymns – Shabads – were recited. The great truth of universal brotherhood of man and the fatherhood of God was emphasised. The virtues of high morals, purity of life, and obedience to Guru, mercy, charity, truthfulness and selfless service were highlighted. Fire cracking and bhangra dancing was thrown in as merriment and langars or free meals were served to one and all.