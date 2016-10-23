I don’t remember whether I have ever told you this, but the first job I got was voicing commercials at Kameme FM. I would get paid Sh250 for every voice over I did.

I don’t think I was any good at it though because, after just a week into the “job”, I was fired, if you could call it that. When you turn up at a kibarua and someone tells you, “We will call you when something turns up,” consider yourself fired.

I was fresh from high school though, so “losing” a job was not a big deal, though it meant I could no longer afford to buy a bag of chips and the occasional soda.

A month or so later, I got another job at a dental clinic in town – my title was dental assistant, a role I learnt on the job, since I had no skills to talk of. Let me just say that it was not a glamorous job – there is nothing glamorous about looking into tens of mouths, most not very clean, every day for six months.

In those six months, I saw my share of rotten teeth to last me a lifetime, and it is not a pretty sight.

I went to boarding in high school, and the most my father ever gave me for pocket money was 1,000 bob, which was supposed to last a term. When I learnt that I would be earning Sh3,000 a month at my new job, I was over the moon; it seemed like so much money, I started to visualise all the things that I would buy with my monthly fortune.

On my way to the dental clinic, I would pass by a Bata outlet with all these colourful shoes on display. I had already decided that my first purchase when I got my first salary would be a brand new pair of shoes from Bata. End month took too long to arrive, but it eventually did. That evening after work, I headed to Bata, and could not wait to walk out carrying the first pair of shoes I had bought for myself.

RICH AND INVINCIBLE

I went in and started looking around, only to get the shock of my life. The only pair of shoes that I could afford was a pair of rubber shoes, all the shoes I had admired at a distance for four weeks cost Sh1,500 and above. I was at an age where one is full of folly, but even then I had the sense to know that it was stupid to spend half my salary on a pair of shoes, no matter how pretty.

You cannot even begin to imagine how dejected I was as I walked out of the store empty-handed. I never saved even a cent for those six months. Looking back, I don’t think it is because I couldn’t, but because I had convinced myself that it was too little.

Fast forward three years later. I had graduated from college and got a job that earned me a whopping Sh20,000. To a 21-year-old still living at home, this was a jackpot, the feeling I got when I held that first cheque must be the same one that the man who won Sh30 million from SportPesa felt.

I felt rich and invincible, and could finally afford to buy three pairs of shoes from Bata at a go if I wanted to.

It also happened that my clique of friends from college had also gotten jobs, and like me, were drunk with the new-found freedom that comes with having money that hasn’t been given to you by your parents, and you can therefore do whatever you want with it.

We painted the town red, if you know what I mean – unfortunately, I have nothing to show for my early twenties, which had so much potential, because my entire salary went into buying clothes, shoes and booze. Had I known better then and saved or invested every month, I would probably be a wealthy land tycoon.

Lately, I have been reading exceptional stories about men and women in their early twenties who are already running what you would describe as successful companies, focused young people who already know the importance of saving every extra shilling that comes their way. Young people who are doing so much with the little that they have. How I wish that I had the foresight you have now.

_________

I have had a nice laugh! There are such people who pass wind and behave as if nothing has happened. To me, this is lack of manners. When we were growing up, adults would chase boys away saying that they (the boys) were passing wind. I have never understood why it was only boys who would do it and never the girls or the adults. Thank you for your hilarious articles.

Chege

*****

My sister, who is married to a Nigerian, says the first time she went to visit her husband’s family, the mother-in-law let out a major one. All the relatives that were there said, “Well done Mama! “. Apparently, it’s a sign of good living and health.

Kigada

*****

It is bad manners to pass wind in public, period. I doubt there are people who are socialised to do it and told it is okay.

Faith

*****

Your column last week was hilarious but annoying as well. If I had such a boss, I would not respect him at all.

Stephen

*****

The things bosses take their employees through! That man deserves no respect and it is about time his employees spoke up.