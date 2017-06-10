When to share room with baby

By CARLOS MUREITHI

Room sharing between babies and mothers beyond the first four months is associated with less sleep for babies and unsafe sleeping practices, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine in the United States.

While room sharing can be justified for the first six months because 90 per cent of cases of sudden infant death syndrome occur in this time frame, Dr Ian Paul, one of the researchers and a professor of paediatrics, said evidence was lacking for the 6- to 12- month recommendation made by the American Academy of Pediatrics that parents keep babies in the same room with them to sleep to prevent the syndrome, a recommendation that also conflicts with infant-sleep expert guidance.

This said lack of evidence led the researchers to address the question of the effects of parent-baby room sharing on sleep habits and quality for infants who are 6 to 12 months old.

“Inadequate infant sleep can lead to obesity, poor sleep later in life and can negatively affect parents,” Dr Paul says. “Many pediatricians and sleep experts question the room-sharing recommendation until one year because infants begin to experience separation anxiety in the second half of the first year, making it problematic to change sleep locations at that stage. Waiting too long can have negative effects on sleep quality for both parents and infants in both the short and long term.”

To study the association between room sharing and sleep outcomes, the researchers used data they had already collected from the “Intervention Nurses Start Infants Growing on Healthy Trajectories” study, which included 279 mothers who had delivered at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and their babies. The mothers completed a questionnaire when their babies were 4 and 9 months old and assessed sleep duration, location, night waking, night feedings, bedtime routines and sleep behaviours. Sleep duration, location and patterns were also assessed at 12 and 30 months.

“Perhaps our most troubling finding was that room-sharing was associated with overnight transitions to bed-sharing, which is strongly discouraged by the American Academy of Pediatrics,” Dr Paul says.