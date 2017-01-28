By ANGELA OKETCH

Q: What were you doing before 2013?

I was a tutor at Kigari Teachers’ Training College. I was there for 17 years. I was the head of the Science and Agriculture Department when I left. I was also involved in community development. I initiated a water project for women in Kirinyaga called Kenera Water Project in Murinduku area in 2000.

To date it is the biggest water project in Kirinyaga which is managed by women and, before I left the project, they had three title deeds to their name. And then I also started schools because, of course, I am a teacher. I started four public primary schools.

One is called Itangi. And I also started a secondary school, Mumbuini Secondary School.

Meaning you have had the passion for helping society for many years?

I have been giving this service all the way from 1992. And I was not doing it to get votes like some people are doing now yet they have never done anything for the community previously. They are on the ground for four months and they are already saying ‘we have done this, we have spent Sh200 million’. Where have these people been? Kirinyaga people must be on the lookout for such people and only elect quality leaders.

One of your competitors has been quoted as saying she has spent such amounts. Are you referring to her?

Yes and I’m asking her what her real agenda is because the salary of a Woman Rep is Sh10 million in five years. And she is saying she has used Sh200 million trying to chase this seat and that she would spend more. How can you spend Sh200 million to get Sh10 million in return?

What made you join politics?

The projects I started were so well managed and people started asking me to run for office. In the beginning it was just a thought but when the calls became like demands I gave in, helped also by my desire to bring greater development to the grassroots.

What have you done as Woman Representative?

As you know, we are the first group to occupy this post. The functions were largely undefined and we put a lot of work to define it and even seek funding. MPs were getting Sh100 million for CDF and we were getting nothing. So there was little we could do back home. But we fought and eventually got Sh4.5 million for every constituency in the last budget since June last year.

So we have only had six months do initiate projects, but I have done my best. I have distributed the money among women’s groups numbering 100. I also started table banking in Kirinyaga and I gave groups of about 100 women Sh100,000 each for table banking. They are doing very well. I also started a unique concept to rehabilitate alcoholics called Community Rehabilitation, the only one in Kenya.

How does it work?

I partnered with Nacada then we trained various leaders in the county. About 100 local leaders undertook counselling lessons. Then we put the addicts in every ward in groups of 20 and the trainers would monitor and mould them. We have so far rehabilitated 400 people. To help them economically we established a pig project with 400 pigs and soon Farmer’s Choice will start buying the animals from the recovering alcoholics.

We are looking at expanding the project in the next financial cycle. That way we will eradicate poverty and alcohol dependency. We are also encouraging youths to get involved in sports and so far we have given out many football and volleyball uniforms around the county.

Tell us about your family and how it intertwines with public life

I’m a proud mother of four children. They are all graduates and they are all working. So, I have time to work for the community.

Was there any resistance from your husband when you decided to venture into politics?

I have been a leader all through. In college, I was a leader – because I was the head of the Department of Science and Agriculture. So, this one was not like a big change to me. I was the chairlady of that water project for a very long time; I was chairlady of our church ...

Do you regret any moment in your political life?

No, I don’t regret. I just enjoy, because when I see I have touched somebody’s life, or I changed the world for one person, I’m very proud. Like those men who I see are changed, I’m very proud about them.

Don’t you at times feel it’s too much?

I enjoy doing it. There is no time I felt like it was a burden to me. I really enjoy talking to people and I enjoy guiding them.

About your education?

I have schooled all along in Kirinyaga: I started at Ngariama Primary, and then I went to Kabare Girls’ Secondary, then Kagumo Teachers Training College and St Paul’s University for a degree in leadership and management

What do you enjoy doing outside politics?

The Christian life – going to church. It’s important to me. I’m serious about God because I know there is nothing you can do without God.

How does your day look like when Parliament is in session?

I wake up at 5am, then in the first hour I pray and read a Bible verse. By 6 am, I start preparing myself and by 7am I start checking the calls. By 9.30am, I am in Parliament or in various committees meetings. So, the day is quite busy, till evening when you finish and go back home.

How would you want Kirinyaga people to remember you?