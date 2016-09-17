There’s always stuff jostling for space on my desk. Usually books, several magazines, a large Collins dictionary and tons of papers. If I’m honest, it looks a bit messy but I have kind of got used to it. In fact, I sort of like it. Makes me look busy, even when I’m not. I’ve convinced myself that it even energises me. Whenever someone tries to mess with my desk – pun intended - I resist. “Leave my creativity alone!” I tell them.

We have all heard of the mad scientist. I like to occasionally think of myself as a sane artist. You see, there is a method to my madness and it is this. I know exactly where everything is. The day I can’t trace the dictionary then I know it is time to spring-clean my desk. When I find myself with the curious case of the missing dictionary, it is usually a cue that something else is going on.

It tells me I’m overwhelmed and unable to handle other stuff in my inner world. It is a reminder for a time out to sort me out. The outer world is what is visible to everyone else while your inner world is what no-one sees. It includes your thoughts and all those hidden actions that are not immediately obvious..

CUE THAT SOMETHING IS WRONG

For me, a missing dictionary is cue that something is wrong. For one of my girlfriends, when she gets a break-out of pimples, she knows she needs to detox. She will go on a juice and vegetable fast and miraculously, her face clears up in weeks. Perhaps for you, it is a missed deadline, a migraine, default on a payment, an unhappy child or misplaced bills.

There is always something that tells us we are out of sync or alignment with our core values, desires and beliefs. In the journey of life, we need to pay attention to those reminders that we are off course. Why? Because our outer world is usually a reflection of what is going on in our inner world.

Our inner world is always talking to us. The problem is, we are not listening.

Consider this: When you haven’t had enough sleep, you are groggy and unfocused. When you aren’t eating well, you feel lethargic and listless. When your relationships are in a bind, you need to figure out what’s happening on the inside. Are you taking people for granted? Envying them? Wanting to hurt them?

Unfortunately, the typical response can be superficial. We retrieve the missing dictionary and plonk it on top of all the other mess. We clear the pimple using an acne wash. We pop a pain killer. We ask for an extension on that deadline. However, unless we understand what got us to where we are, we are bound to repeat our failings.

And then one day, we look back amazed at how far off course we have come. “This can’t be happening to me!” we say as we look into the mirror at a blemished and scarred face; or find ourselves fired; or in a broken relationship. The thing is, it didn’t happen all at once. We got ourselves here through daily rituals of neglect and a lack of attention to the clues on our journey.

The quick fix band-aid approach, to cover things up only lasts so long. We may buy the best suit we can afford, or get an expensive hair do to camouflage a breaking heart. Eventually, the eyes begin to tell the story of inner unaddressed turmoil.

When our inner world is in disarray, the best thing to do is stop, even momentarily and figure out what is happening on the inside. If you are unhappy with what your outer world is reflecting, then you need to do some self-work. In other words, change something.