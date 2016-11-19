By CAROLINE NJUNG'E

About two years ago, a neighbour told me that she had spotted a black snake coiled just next to my fence. Seconds later, it uncoiled and slithered into the compound.

Now, I have a huge phobia for snakes and, generally, anything that can creep up on you. Not that I have ever had an incident with one mind you – the nearest I have been to a snake is at the Snake Park at the National Museums of Kenya, and even then, the slimy reptiles were behind thick-looking glass, which did nothing to reassure me. You can, therefore, imagine the terror I felt when I learned that one was roaming freely somewhere near me.

That same day, I made frantic phone calls, and towards the end of the day managed to get someone who, supposedly, could hunt down that “black” snake. I cannot begin to tell you how relieved I was. We agreed that he would arrive early the next morning. He kept his word. He was tall and bulky, and had the hard-looking face of someone who has seen it all. He also carried himself in this nonchalant manner that inspired confidence and capability. Yes, if there was a person who could hunt down that “black” reptile that had invaded my home, this was him, I concluded.

He unslung the well-worn duffle bag from his left shoulder and got out two packages wrapped in black polythene bags, the kind your local shopkeeper is likely to put the sugar and bread you buy in.

“Niko na dawa ya aina mbili …” he began. He had two types of poison, he said. The first one, he explained, was the most potent because it would snare not just that snake, but any others that might be lurking around.

POTENT STUFF

“Others?!” I thought to myself. He must have seen the shocked impression on my face because he said, “Madam, hii nyoka pengine iko na watoto.”

He explained that chances were that the snake had young ones. Horror of horrors!

Anyway, I was talking about the potency of the first snake poison. It’s only short-coming, he went on to explain, was that it could attract even snakes that were kilometres away.

At that point, I could not help visualising thousands of snakes in various colours and sizes slithering all over one another on my doorstep, determined to get in. I knew there and then that I would not go for that option. The second, he explained, would take time to nab the snake(s), since it could only kill them if they happened to touch the white powder. The trick, he told us, was to pour the poison in places where a snake is likely to hide. I went for this option, which left me Sh5,000 poorer, never mind that the month was at a “corner”. Anything to get rid of it.

The snake hunter went around sprinkling the white powder in potential snake-hiding places and, when he was done, he announced that the snake would surely die, but we might never see the carcass since snakes are good at hiding … and then he went away.

Had I just been conned out of 5,000 bob?

My neighbour has never spotted the black snake since then, and I like to tell myself that the powder worked. However, there are times when I am convinced that the white powder was glucose or maize flour, or whatever, especially because I later Googled “Powder that attracts snakes from kilometres away” but came up empty-handed.

Con-artists are not just those people that sell you non-existent land or those that ask for money to pray for you, they can also be those that prey on your fear and sell you non-existent solutions. Is there a snake expert reading this? Was I conned or not?

Hey Caro, hope your week has been good. WhatsApp groups are a nightmare. Last week I was recruited into a group of our Form 4 Class of 2004, but I’m already in three other groups so I have decided to be a dormant member in this new group. I just ignore them especially at this point in my life when I’m expecting my first baby so I’m going through motions, drama and mood swings of pregnancy. Thank girl, you never dissapoint in capturing day-to-day ongoings in your articles.

Christine Ng’endo

Hi Carol, I read your article in the Sunday Nation on November 13 with no surprise at all. The reason why wrong messages, pictures or videos go to unintended recipients is being in these multiple groups. If you are chatting in about three or four groups or contacts at the same time, what do you expect? Technology can kill if unwisely used but if used correctly then it is most beneficial.

Frederick Awita

You have made my evening! Absolutely brilliant! Thank you, Carol. Your choice of words leaves one smiling as they read along. “... accidentally sent a picture of, let me be polite and call it a ‘male member’.” Hilarious!

S.K. Chege

You are lucky that your aunt used Rexona soap to lather your body. Myut she did it with love and that is all that matters.

Rwenji

I back the return of soap moisturiser, given that lotions are laden with chemicals. I will give it a try soon.

Albert

Your article last Sunday on your Rexo even on our faces. Woe unto you if it rained. Your eyes would really itch from the soap.