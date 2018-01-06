We need to shift from politics to real policy

By GAVIN BENNETT

After a ghastly year of factional wrangling over “who” should do what needs to be done, perhaps in 2018 we can move on to “what” it is that needs doing.

A shift from politics to policy. In that spirit, if you were somehow granted the power to enact and enforce just one motoring policy in the coming year, what would it be? Here are a few options to consider:

1 Remove slow trucks from arterial highway. Tell them that if they can’t maintain a cruising speed of at least 60 kph at all times (except where there are exceptionally steep hills) then they can’t use the road. Slow trucks plodding along at 20 to 40 kph are arguably the biggest cause of traffic disruption and danger. Bumps come a close second.

2 Sort out the e.registration of every vehicle once and for all, and generate an up-to-date register of everything on wheels with enough detail to derive meaningful statistics. This can never be done from old manual records which are hopelessly incomplete and riddled with corrupted errors. A new website needs to be created for every vehicle owner to personally enter – afresh – every significant fact, with a simple deal to keep it honest. However, if you enter false information, the vehicle will be confiscated; permanently.

3 Make all genuine OE spare parts duty and tax free, to make safe, efficient and durable maintenance more affordable and thereby encourage all-around higher standards of roadworthiness. In parallel, make the penalties for having an accident in vehicle with a defective part more severe.

4 Extend that principle of enabling support and incentives – with harsher penalties - to as many regulations as possible.

5 Give the insurance industry dominion over voluntary vehicle inspection – they have a vested interest in assessing and registering approved inspection centres and could give a 20% discount on premiums to motorists who have a valid inspection certificate obtained during routine service.

6 Produce a restructured Highway Code giving all the do’s and don’ts and the penalties for transgression, incorporating an identical formula for other road users including pedestrians, herdsmen, cart pushers, vendors etc, and a third parallel section for every aspect of road design, construction, marking, furnishing and administration. The people who make and enforce rules should be at least as accountable as those they seek to discipline and the pubic should know what regulations the administrators are bound by.

7 Ring fence all the funds raised through road/traffic penalties and spend them on public education campaigns. Those paying the penalties should be able to pay them direct into that account, which should have an ombudsman and independent oversight. The sums raised and the sums paid out (with some meaningful detail of source and application) should be published.