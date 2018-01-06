Woman who was seeking substitute lover for her husband

By ELVIS ONDIEKI

Journalists can tread the darkest of alleys in search of stories, and there is a time I was going through a controversial Web listing site to snoop for something to write about.

It is a ragtag site where people look for flings, solicit for hard drugs, sell babies, seek contract killers and anything in between. I believe the devil himself founded it or owns shares in it.

As I was scrolling down, pausing every other second to wonder how decadent Kenyans can be when given a veil of anonymity like the one the site provides, one post caught my eye.

A woman wanted a girl, preferably in university, to enter a deal with her and her husband so she can be providing him with his bodily needs.

It was on January 22, 2017 when she made the post, calling for applicants. She offered to pay rent for the successful woman and promised to give a monthly stipend.

RISKY TO CONTACT

I wanted to talk to this advertiser but I knew it was risky to contact such people. You may stumble upon a serial killer or someone who wants to extract some organ for the black market or maybe a cannibal who fancies a random netizen for lunch.

After debating within myself, I emailed her using my office address, in the hope that seeing a media domain would deter her from any malevolent plans. I had doubts whether she would write back. Surprisingly, she replied. Later, she even agreed to have her story published, on condition that I would not reveal her identity.

She told me she was a businesswoman aged 40 and that her husband was 43. They had lived for 15 years and had three children. However, she had reached a point where she could not be sexually aroused and she felt she was being unfair to her man.

From our email conversation, you could tell she really loved her husband and cared for him. “I know I have been failing him bedroom-wise so terribly,” she told me. For a long time, she said, she had tried to convince him to get another woman but he turned down her request. He finally agreed and said whoever they settled on, they would pay her rent and her fees in case she was in a tertiary institution.

Among the conditions was that they would get intimate when the wife was present and that the woman should not expect to bear children with the man. A week after the post, she told me that 20 ladies had already applied, though none impressed her. “My husband loves big, curvy women,” she typed.

LOST TRACK OF THE STORY

The story was published on Nairobi News on February 2, 2017, and site data says it was viewed 57,315 times. A day later, she told me she was still not satisfied with the responses and even wanted us to publish her email address.

Unfortunately, I lost track of the story as some journalistic scepticism in me kicked in. There are times I wondered whether this was a scam of some sorts. Even when I asked for her photo and she sent one without her face, I still had my doubts. What if she was looking for a victim for some ritual? What if she was using this as a decoy for some sinister undertaking?

Maybe she was serious. Something told me she was. But I have been wondering whether she eventually met the woman who met her taste and how things have been going a year later. Did jealousy consume her on the first encounter that she decided to throw a cold blanket on the deal? Did the husband – whom she described as athletic – adhere to the rule that he had to see the “mistress” in the presence of the wife?

Or, did they enter a deal with a university girl – the so-called slay queens – and later realise she was an unhinged soul that can go with any man for the money? Maybe I should revive the email conversation and catch up with my mystery contact. Ah, journalism.