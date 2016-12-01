ASK HR: My employer is unfair, inconsiderate and unprofessional

Thursday December 1 2016

I work at a local bank in Nakuru and have been

I work at a local bank in Nakuru and have been transferred to Mombasa, but not been paid any dues, such as transfer allowance to facilitate my moving. Nakuru and Mombasa are very different cities, so I had expected to get a salary increment but got none. PHOTO|FILE 

In Summary

  • Your HR officer is there to find solutions for situations such as this one, and if they are not approachable, document your complaint. If they do not respond, escalate to someone who has authority, such as your departmental head, or HR’s supervisor.
  • Making suggestions is also useful - you could for instance enquire if your employer can advance you money to meet all these needs, and allow you to pay back within an acceptable time frame.

Advertisement
By MWIKALI MUTHIANI
More by this Author

Q. I work at a local bank in Nakuru and have been transferred to Mombasa, but not been paid any dues, such as transfer allowance to facilitate my moving. Nakuru and Mombasa are very different cities, so I had expected to get a salary increment but got none. I don’t know anyone in Mombasa, yet the company is reluctant to pay for my stay in a hotel as I house hunt. Our HR department is of no help. What should I do in such a case?

 

Your circumstances are quite unfortunate. It is wrong of employers to expect employees to use their own funds to facilitate work. Your employer requires you to move from your current station to another for work-related reasons and should therefore facilitate this.

Normally, a caring employer would facilitate employees in the easiest way possible so that they can concentrate on their work and be productive.

The employment law is elaborate on how to compensate short-term work assignments outside the country, but not so clear on local transfers. However, Collective Bargain Agreements (CBA) detail the role of both employer and employee during transfers. Your role is to accept to work at any station where your employer is based while the employer’s role is to get you to that station and settle you down as comfortably as possible. If you are a member of a union, you can raise a grievance through the approved process. Check and find out what internal policies and procedures state and further check how such policies have been applied in the past. If other transfer cases have been treated differently, you can point this out to your supervisor and ask for fair treatment.

Following the right channels to escalate a grievance is crucial, in this case you have your first level supervisor, whose opinion and recommendation in your case is very important. You have already concluded that the HR office will not help you and it appears you have not sought assistance. Your HR officer is there to find solutions for situations such as this one, and if they are not approachable, document your complaint. If they do not respond, escalate to someone who has authority, such as your departmental head, or HR’s supervisor. Making suggestions is also useful - you could for instance enquire if your employer can advance you money to meet all these needs, and allow you to pay back within an acceptable time frame. I know it is disappointing when employers seem not to care about employees’ welfare, but this is not a good reason to pack and leave, rather, an opportunity to speak out and create the change you desire to see at your workplace.

Related Content

 

Related Stories

Thu Sep 01 21:20:00 EAT 2016

ASK HR: I am a recovering alcoholic who wants a fresh start

I worked for a reputable company for six years until I was sacked because of addiction to alcohol.

  • Thu Sep 08 21:12:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Please advise me on how to switch careers
  • Thu Sep 15 21:17:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: A master’s degree or job experience. Which is more valuable?
  • Thu Sep 22 22:26:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Don't compromise your values for that job
  • Thu Sep 29 21:36:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Your parents should not make this choice for you
  • Thu Oct 20 22:40:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Should I disclose my pregnancy to a prospective employer?
  • Fri Apr 01 01:36:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: Where will I get the experience if they don’t hire me?
  • Fri Apr 15 00:57:35 EAT 2016 ASK HR: My job is stressful, I want out now...
  • Thu Oct 27 23:24:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: How do I explain to a potential employer this four-year gap in my CV?
  • Thu Apr 07 21:26:00 EAT 2016 ASK HR: I’m an introvert, but my workmates think I’m a snob