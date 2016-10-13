By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Brian Onjoro is a standup comedian/creative director who ventured into comedy in 2013.

He won KBC’s Last Laugh competition in 2014. He is currently working on his two-hour long standup shows and debut standup comedy documentary film.

1. What is your documentary film all about?

It basically tells the story of my generation, of urban African creatives through my standup comedy experience. It will have scenes of what I do pre and post show, my writing process, performance clips, fans, friends and family. My goal is to make it the blueprint for future African comedians by sharing my truth through comedy and hopefully inspire them to do the same and more.

2. How is Kenyan comedy doing right now?

It is doing okay, but more could be done. We have more diversity now compared to say, three years ago; we have improv comedy shows now (Because You Said So), online comedy videos are more popular than ever (Jaymo Ule Msee), and we even have vernacular standup comedy under young directors such as Tash Mitambo.

I’m able to put on well attended shows monthly now. I see great potential here. There is also a culture of Kenyans attending theatre shows, especially poetry shows. The poetry scene here is a community that has shown me so much love and support. We can only get bigger by doing more; more comedians and more shows and projects; that’s the only way to grow.

3. Who are some of the people you would love to share a stage with?

The list is endless, there is AKA (Ayeiya), Beyonce (I’m not kidding), Ebeneazer Dibakwane, Dane Baptiste, Njambi McGrath, Amy Schumer (thirst too real), Dave Chappelle (I wish),...and rappers l love...that’s too long a list for today. Basically, I’ll share a stage with anyone creating for the love of it and using their art as a cry or a fist of freedom.

4. When your parents ask you what you do, what do you tell them?

I’ve been telling them the same thing since I was 16 - I’m an artist. They may not agree with me 100 per cent, but that’s okay. They have done enough for me, so I can take it from here.

