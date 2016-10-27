By KIMANI MBUGUA

She is the winner of this year’s Miss University Kenya. The part-time model is studying Hospitality and Tourism Management at Kenyatta University. To unwind, Gorreti listens to jazz and instrumental music. She also enjoys going out with friends.

1. Describe yourself in five words.

Jovial, ambitious, aggressive, social and kind.

2. What was going through your mind when you were announced winner of the Miss University Kenya title?

(Laughing) Do I have my shoes on? I was backstage seated, drinking water to calm myself down - emotions were very intense back there. When my name was called out, I didn’t have my shoes on and I was thinking to myself, “No, I can’t go on stage without shoes.”

3. How are you dealing with all the attention?

It’s overwhelming but it is a nice feeling. But then again, winning this gives you a sense of greater responsibility.

4. What is that one thing about you that people don’t know but you wish they did?

When I don’t smile, it does not mean that I am angry, I just need time to think.

5. What responsibilities does your win come with?

Giving back to the society is a huge part of it, though I haven’t signed my contract, which will formerly describe the roles that come with the title. That said, I would want to use my influence to bring free cancer screening to our universities.