Q. Do I need to tailor my CV to suit a particular job?

For instance include roles previously played and are relevant to the job I seek and leave out the unrelated ones?

Where exactly on my CV should I include part time jobs, for example those that lasted 14 days?

Are they really important?

Thank you for your question, which points at some of the common mistakes job seekers make when preparing their CVs. Most candidates send the same CV to different organisations without giving serious thought to the role they are applying for.

Employers and recruiters do not have time to go through many pages trying to analyse the applicant’s suitability. It is the candidate’s job to showcase their capability.

Instead of capturing all those irrelevant personal details, such as ID number, PIN number, gender and nationality, which are not necessary at this stage unless so stated, take time to make your CV more compatible to the advertised role.

Now to your questions; it is very important to review your CV and make it relevant, matching your experience and qualifications to the requirements of the role.

Look through the responsibilities of the role and rewrite your CV to match them, removing irrelevant information and emphasising what is critical. For example, if your experience cuts across various sectors, be sure to lay more emphasis on experience gained at the sector relevant to the role, and use other sector experience to demonstrate diversity. This is not about misrepresenting facts, rather, to make your experience match that of the industry the recruiter is targeting.