By FRED GITUKU

Q. I work in the money market industry as an administrative assistant.

I went back to school to get more skills with the aim of advancing my career. I have a goals book where I am listing some of the courses that will help me achieve this vision.

Drawing from your vast experience in performance at the work place, will doing KASNEB CPS and CPA help me get to top management?

End of next year, I will be graduating with a degree in ICT, and also want to know whether I should enrol to do master’s degree, or study specific courses?

You already possess an important piece of what is required to rise to the top: aspiration. Without aspiration, it is almost impossible to generate and sustain the momentum necessary to climb the corporate ladder.

You have indicated that you plan to acquire accounting qualifications and are currently pursuing a degree in IT. While there are advantages of having diverse qualifications, it is nevertheless important to pin down the career you wish to pursue. Focus will harness and channel your energy. Do you wish to be in the accounting or IT field? Which one tugs at your heart more? It is possible to rise to top management through any function in an organisation.

You have also enquired whether you should obtain a master’s degree soon after your undergraduate studies or more professional qualifications to help you achieve your career objectives. Once you settle for a particular career field, choosing relevant professional qualifications should be easy. Bear in mind that you are likely to mine greater value from most master’s degrees after, or as you gain work experience.