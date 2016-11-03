By JANE MUIRURI

Q. I was recently contacted by HR personnel and asked to get a suitable room for a telephone interview.

I did as requested and contacted the HR personnel a few minutes later. I was asked to tell the personnel about myself and why I would like to work for the company, but in only 30 seconds. I am still waiting for the feedback on my performance but 30 seconds was a real surprise as I was expecting an interaction time of about 25 minutes.

How can one sell himself/herself to secure a job in only 30 seconds?

I understand your concern about the duration of the interview and the casual manner in which the process was handled. However, telephone interviews are an accepted mode of assessing candidates.

Still, the HR team should have given you ample notice for you to prepare and secure a suitable environment for the interview.

The practice is that the recruiter calls you back, and not vice-versa.

The engagement should satisfy the candidate as well as the recruiter.

A very short interview might make the candidate feel they have not been given sufficient time to express themselves. But then again, a lengthy session might turn the interview into a meaningless chat. The length of the interview depends on the level and complexity of the job.

The purpose of an interview is primarily to establish whether the candidate has the competencies, technical skills, disposition and maturity required for the job. It also establishes the match between the candidate and the profile of the job. Interviews allow a candidate to decide whether the company has the environment and culture that will enable them to be productive and thrive in their career.

However, it could be that the recruiter was conducting an initial interview to separate the wheat from the chaff. Hopefully, you will be subjected to another interview to understand your strengths and areas that need improvement.

In the meantime, you need to get prepared. This requires that update your CV and be easily accessible in case you are required to attend another interview.

You can also take time to learn more about the company.

To ensure that you get the job, you can endear yourself to a recruiter by understanding your strengths, areas that need development, and any unique attribute that gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates.