By FRED GITUKU

Q. I have Bachelor of Commerce degree (accounting option), CPA K and am currently doing course work for a Masters degree.

I have worked as a receptionist for five years, earning Sh10,000.­ I have looked for a job related to my line of study and even internships, but in vain. I have denied myself a lot to get these papers. I am approaching 40, without any chance of getting a proper job.

This is giving me sleepless nights. Sometimes I feel I should quit this job and look for a job more in line with my qualifications but I fear being jobless and I have two children. Please advise me.

That you acquired academic and professional qualifications despite your current personal circumstances is commendable. It seems almost impossible to meet the costs of your postgraduate studies with your current pay, unless you exercise extreme austerity. If the salary you have mentioned is gross, it is unusually modest for your role, besides being below the national minimum wage.

With your qualifications, you are probably considering a career in accounting. Have you offered to work or intern in the finance department of your employer? If a reliever cannot be arranged to enable you do this, you could consider offering your time after working hours.

Five years is enough time to have established meaningful relationships within the company. Alert the department of finance or HR that you have qualifications with which you could make a contribution to the company.

Consider asking a trusted colleague in the finance department what it would take to start a career in accounting apart from academic and professional qualifications. It might also be useful to find a mentor, preferably in the field of accounting, from whose story and guidance you could benefit. Take special interest in self-awareness and seek feedback on elements of your attitude that could be undermining your career. Bear in mind that hope and positive energy are useful ingredients for invigorating the impetus for progress and kindling the hunger for new opportunities.