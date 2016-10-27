By JANE MUIRURI

Q.I am currently working for a parastatal.

Two years into my job, my boss hired his friend’s son to perform all my duties.

I spend all my working hours on the Internet, since my boss has refused to assign me any duties, despite protest from me.

Who should I report this to or should I just quit?

I am very sorry to hear about your predicament and the challenging work environment you have to put up with. Often, we look at situations from the victim perspective without putting ourselves in the other person’s shoes.

Reflect on your performance for the period you worked with your boss and evaluate it. Take up this challenge as this could be an eye-opener. More often than not, employees might assume they are doing a good job yet the line manager thinks otherwise. This can be a source of conflict.

I suggest that you have a discussion with your boss before taking this matter further. Should the issue escalate to the HR department, be open-minded about the probability of a transfer to another section of the parastatal. Also, as HR is resolving your issue with your boss, my advice would be you either offer to assist your colleagues in their duties, or apply for leave - it is grossly unprofessional to be idle during your employer’s paid time.

I would also like to caution you to be very wary of discussions you have in the office with your colleagues. Before you make any statement, be sure that you can repeat the same and be able to substantiate it. For example, what proof do you have of the relationship between your boss and the new employee? If this claim is as a result of hearsay, this could be a classic case of office gossip and can adversely affect your career.

The flip side of this situation could be that the new employee possesses unique technical competences which can be an advantage to your technical development.